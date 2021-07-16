Musical Biscuit

× Expand Japanese Breakfast (Photo by David Lee)

Michelle Zauner, aka Japanese Breakfast, has had a big 2021, and she’s just getting started. After performing on “The Tonight Show” in March, her memoir “Crying in H Mart,” about coming to terms with her mother’s death through their mutual love for Korean food, made the New York Times bestseller list in April. She released her third album, “Jubilee,” in June, and the lead single, “Be Sweet,” has an upbeat disco feel, a departure from her previous albums of dream pop, “Psychopomp” and “Soft Sounds From Another Planet.” Born in Seoul, South Korea, and raised in Eugene, Oregon, Zauner got the inspiration for her performing moniker after her white peers kept mistaking her ethnicity.

Japanese Breakfast comes to The National on July 22, with rock group Mannequin Pussy at 7:30 p.m. $22.50 to $27.

