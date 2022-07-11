River City Roundup

In the days ahead, a craft beer festival comes to Shockoe, local faves Carbon Leaf perform at Maymont, the Hanover Tomato Festival returns, and “The Nutcracker” makes a July appearance thanks to the Richmond Ballet. Enjoy your week!

Carbon Leaf, one of our region’s most enduring and popular bands, takes to the stage at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 15, at Maymont. Their “ether-electrified porch music” is just right for the season. As you gather to hear songs from their “Gathering” series of albums, you can spread a blanket or sit in your chair, but you probably will stand up and sway before the evening’s over. Tickets are $30, free for kids under 10.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Canceled in 2020 and sliced into smaller countywide events in 2021, the Hanover Tomato Festival returns to Pole Green Park July 15-16. A celebration of the county’s famous crop, it’s an annual tradition for my mother and me, and we’ve been attending since I was a kid. In fact, that’s a statement you can hear from many local attendees, as the festival dates back to 1978. The free event includes arts and crafts vendors, family-friendly activities, live music, and, of course, dishes featuring Hanover tomatoes.

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

Craft beer fans searching for weekend plans, look no further: The inaugural Brewtown, USA BrewFest happens July 16 at Richbrau Brewing in Shockoe Bottom. It’s a daylong event dedicated to local beers. Grab a pal and get acquainted with a sudsy lineup from regional favorites including Ashland’s Center of the Universe, Petersburg’s Trapezium Brewing, Beale’s Beer, Bryant’s Dry Cider, Powhatan’s Crazy Rooster Brewing Co., Bingo Beer Co., Ballad Brewing, Strangeways and new-to-Richmond Benchtop Brewing. Tickets are $10, with VIP packages from $15 to $45.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

Ever wondered what goes into a large-scale ballet performance? This Saturday, July 16, is a good time to find out, as the Richmond Ballet hosts Nutcracker in July and opens its Canal Street studio to prospective students and ballet fans. Free “Nutcracker”-themed and movement classes will be offered throughout the morning starting at 10:15 a.m. Visitors will also have a chance to purchase tickets for the annual winter performance of “The Nutcracker,” meet the dancers and get a behind-the-scenes look at the show’s sets and costumes.

—Madison McCallum, Editorial Intern

