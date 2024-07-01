River City Roundup

This week, Richmonders will celebrate their independence in numerous ways, from backyard barbecues to jumping in swimming pools, and there are plenty of Fourth of July events sparking up, including Ashland’s parade, Henrico’s “Red, White & Lights,” or any number of fireworks shows — we’ve listed a sampling below. Also in the days ahead, a Shockoe Sessions Live performance from Chesterfield’s own Carrie Brockwell, “Buried Child” onstage at Firehouse Theatre and more. Enjoy!

A postmodern look at the American family drama, Sam Shepard’s “Buried Child” won near-instant acclaim after its debut in 1978. Nearly 50 years on, the play’s influence lives large in Richmond for one local venue: The Firehouse Theatre. On July 2, the organization’s new producing artistic director, Nathaniel Shaw, opens a roughly three-week run of “Buried Child” as the culmination of a yearlong celebration of Firehouse founder Carol Piersol, who died last year. The show, selected as a legacy performance by Piersol herself prior to her death, was first presented at Firehouse under her direction in May 2000. Tickets are $35, and many “pay-what-you-will” nights are available.

—Kevin Johnson, Lifestyle Editor

Richmonders may be familiar with country singer-songwriter Carrie Brockwell from her “American Idol” appearance. The Chesterfield native won a Josie Music Award (a top prize for independent musicians) for her first EP, “Impressions,” and is currently working on her second, “Page Turner.” The 17-year-old is heading to Nashville’s Belmont University this fall to study music business, but prior to that, you can catch her during Shockoe Sessions Live at In Your Ear Studios on July 2. Tickets are $15.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Cross the train tracks and trek into Downtown Ashland for a pie-eating, pomp-filled gathering to celebrate America’s birthday. The “Center of the Universe” is hosting its annual Fourth of July party, with events kicking off as early as 10:30 a.m. In the morning, apple pie aficionados will compete in a baking contest, with the winning pies auctioned off as sweet souvenirs. Expect to spot the Lawn Chair Brigade and marching band moving and grooving during the parade, which also begins at 10:30 a.m.; several pets (and people) sporting their finest spirited attire during the lawn party, which begins at noon; and more. Admission is free. Pro tip: If you’re a ham biscuit fan, pop into Homemades by Suzanne for some of the finest hand-held, buttery bites of joy in the South.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

On July 4, the Henrico County Fourth of July Celebration at Meadow Farm Museum at Crump Park, “Red, White & Lights,” features a family-friendly extravaganza in keeping with the day’s commemorative spirit. The evening’s event is anchored by the Richmond Symphony and two local guest artists, the blues-rocker J. Roddy Walston and his spouse, operatic soprano Sarah Kate. They rarely perform together — although you might’ve experienced their year-end holiday shows. Here, J. Roddy’s band is playing four originals, and Sarah Kate is singing classical pieces, both accompanied by the symphony. And then Sarah Kate closes the show with patriotic tunes. All this, and a laser light show, too. The pyrotechnics will be of a vocal and musical variety. Admission is free.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Other Suggestions

Ashland Theatre’s summer series, $2 Movie Mondays, screens “How to Train Your Dragon” on July 1.

The Richmond Shakespeare Festival production of “Doctor Faustus” opens July 4 at Agecroft Hall and continues through July 21.

Another Round Bar and Grill presents Free Metal Friday featuring Invictis, Anxietia and more on July 5.

The annual photography exhibition, special event and fundraiser “UnBound13!” opens at Candela Books + Gallery July 5 and continues through Aug. 3.

The 14th annual Gospel Music Fest With The Belle returns to Dogwood Dell on July 7 as part of the Festival of Arts.

Fireworks on the Fourth

Goochland County hosts its annual fireworks show on July 4 with multiple viewing areas throughout the Courthouse Village.

Chesterfield County’s Fourth of July Celebration features live music, food, fireworks and more on July 4 at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds.

The Fourth of July celebration at Dogwood Dell includes live music and fireworks on July 4.

The Richmond Flying Squirrels present three nights of post-game fireworks at The Diamond July 4-6.

Kings Dominion in Doswell hosts Star-Spangled Nights with fireworks spectaculars July 4-6.

