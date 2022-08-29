River City Roundup

It’s the unofficial last week of summer, but there are a few chances to enjoy the warm weather in the days ahead, including the RVA Reggae Jerk Fest at Brown’s Island and a Valentine walking tour. Indoors, “Wicked” opens at the Altria Theater, and Thundercat’s in town, plus a chance to view the Sistine Chapel — at Stony Point Fashion Park. Have a good week!

I read the novel years ago, but I have somehow managed to miss the musical adaptation of “Wicked” during its previous runs in Richmond. I hope to change that over the next week when it returns to the Altria Theater Aug. 31-Sept. 11. “Wicked” shares a new perspective on the “Wizard of Oz,” telling the story from the point of view of the witches Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, and Galinda, the Good Witch. The musical debuted in 2003 and since then has become the second highest-grossing Broadway musical of all time. I look forward to finding out what all the fuss is about.

—Jessica Ronky Haddad, Editorial Director

Gospel singer and Richmond native Billy Gaines (see our interview with Gaines in the September issue of Richmond magazine) plays the part of Moses in “The Way,” a musically driven film about Bible stories produced by Kathy Lee Gifford. The film shows for one night on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 7:30 p.m. at several local theaters. Gaines, a former resident of Richmond’s Washington Park neighborhood, was tapped for the role after a chance meeting with Gifford several years ago. Tickets are $12.50.

—Craig Belcher, Arts & Entertainment Editor

One of the details I remember from seeing the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican is that the famous ceiling frescoes painted by Michelangelo are 20.7 meters (almost 68 feet) off the ground. Now, thanks to innovative technology, one of the most famous artworks in the world has been brought down to eye level, and it’s coming to Richmond. “Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition,” at Stony Point Fashion Park from Sept. 2-Oct. 9, gives viewers an up-close look at the masterpieces Michelangelo created for the Sistine Chapel ceiling between 1508 and 1512, and the “Last Judgment” fresco he painted 20 years later. Advance tickets are $15.50 to $32.20.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

Did he commit the crime or not? The central question of the nation’s first celebrity trial 215 years ago this weekend is the center of a walking tour offered at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, and Saturday, Sept. 3, by The Valentine museum and Preservation Virginia through downtown’s Court End. U.S. Vice President Aaron Burr, besides having killed Alexander Hamilton, faced accusations of treason in 1807. Shenanigans ensued. Stops on the tour include the 1790 home of Supreme Court Chief Justice John Marshall, who presided over the trial, and the 1812 house of John Wickham, one of Burr’s lawyers, which is part of The Valentine. Tickets are $25.

—Harry Kollatz, Senior Writer

There will be no palm trees, and marijuana is only partially legal in Virginia, but from noon to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, traditional roots reggae and Caribbean cuisine will take over Brown’s Island for the RVA Reggae Jerk Fest. Postponed from July, the festival will be headlined by Kenyatta Culture Hill, son of the late, great Joseph Hill, songwriter and lead singer for the pride of 1970s Jamaica, Culture. Also performing are Koolant Brown, a frontman for the Wailers, along with I&I Riddim, Sista Nickey, Soulshot Sound and Randy Star. Tickets are $15 to $20.

—Scott Bass, News Editor

Bassist and singer-songwriter Thundercat’s recent album, “It Is What It Is,” is dedicated to his late friend, rapper Mac Miller. Miller’s death inspired Thundercat to confront his own alcoholism and drug abuse both in his personal life and in his song’s lyrical themes. The recording won a 2021 Grammy for Best Progressive R&B Album. Thundercat plays The National on Sunday, Sept. 4, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $27.50 to $32.50.

—Gray Pershing, Editorial Intern

Other Suggestions

Bela Fleck’s Bluegrass Heart comes to Music @ Maymont on Thursday, Sept. 1.

A Big Ass Cookout happens at Tang & Biscuit on Saturday, Sept. 3.

