Witch Came First?

Before Dorothy, cowardly lions, tin men and flying monkeys, there were witches — good and “Wicked.” Directed by Tony Award-winning Joe Mantello and brought to life by Stephen Schwartz’s iconic songs, this musical explores the untold story of the legendary witches of Oz: Glinda and Elphaba. Forced together, the college roommates navigate the waters of good and evil to discover what really matters.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, “Wicked” premiered nearly 19 years ago on Broadway. The award-winning costumes, imaginative sets and talented cast come to the Altria Theater from Aug. 31 through Sept. 11. Tickets are $52 to $162.

