River City Roundup

This week in the River City, there’s a dance party at the VMFA, the return of the RVA Duck Race, a fiddle festival at Dogwood Dell, VA Comicon, a back-to-school rally in South Side and more. Enjoy!

Arrested Development, a collective of musicians led by rapper Speech, are best remembered for their first single, “Tennessee,” released in 1992. The group’s frontman is no stranger to Richmond, having created an album and documentary with inmates at the city jail called “16 Bars” in 2019. The 2022 version of Arrested Development opens for Michael Franti & Spearhead at The Meadow Event Park on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 6 p.m. Tickets are $26 to $99.

—Craig Belcher, Arts & Entertainment Editor

After dancing for five hours straight at a wedding this spring and participating in an impromptu dance party during a weekend away with friends, I’ve decided that people would be happier and less stressed if they spent more time letting loose to their favorite tunes. On Friday, Aug. 19, from 6 to 8 p.m., the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts turns it up during its free After 5 Fridays “Dance After Work” event in the sculpture garden. Get down with DJ Jay Dion, who brings the club to the garden with two hours of electronic dance music. When you need a dance break, head inside to the galleries or enjoy a drink from Best Cafe.

—Jessica Ronky Haddad, Editorial Director

It won’t come as any surprise to regular readers of this newsletter that I’m a lover of all things fandom-related, and I especially love attending comic cons. Richmond’s own VA Comicon is returning for its 36th year at the Richmond Raceway Complex on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. From artists and authors to unique merch and, of course, lots of comics, the event is an assemblage of interests for all tastes. The popular costume contest will award 15 trophies in different categories, so don your cosplay best.

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

Waddle down to Brown’s Island for the RVA Duck Race on Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event returns after 10 years and will be joined by the new Festival of Inclusion. Participants who purchase rubber ducks have the chance to win $10,000 and other prizes. While watching the ducks float downstream, enjoy music, food, art and other special features of the Festival of Inclusion. The sensory-friendly festival is free, and donations and duck purchases will support the Autism Society of Central Virginia. Registration for the race remains open until 15,000 ducks are sold.

—Ale Egocheaga, Editorial Intern

With the start of the new school year fast approaching, Rising Towards Success Inc. and City Council member Reva Trammell host the 2nd Annual Back to School Rally on Aug. 20 from 2 to 4 p.m. at 451 E. Belt Blvd. on the South Side. The city of Richmond, NextUp RVA, Dominion Energy, Anthem, Project Restore, Empowering Youth for Positive Change and others are cosponsoring the event, which includes free food, speakers, school supplies, health screenings and other activities.

—Scott Bass, News Editor

My first introduction to Virginia fiddle music came from friends playing old-time tunes, and I have since learned that fine fiddle music is multicultural. The annual Festival of Virginia Fiddling returns to Dogwood Dell on Aug. 20 with informal morning jams, workshops, displays and artist stage shows, all free. Enjoy performances by the Free State Ramblers, the historic Fauquier County string band; Los Cardenales de Morazan, a Salvadoran Chanchona band from Arlington; Springfield-based Kamalakiran Vinjamuri on the South Indian classical Carnatic violin; and the Irish Session, a group of Charlottesville musicians playing traditional Irish music. A square dance from 9 to 10 p.m. closes the evening.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

Other Suggestions

Giving Black RVA presents the fourth annual Black Philanthropy Month Celebration at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Snail Mail comes to The National for a night of indie rock on Friday, Aug. 19.

Celebrate African American folklife at Elegba Folklore Society’s Down Home Family Reunion on Saturday, Aug. 20, at Abner Clay Park with headliners Trouble Funk.

The Richmond Concert Band performs a free concert on the grounds of Agecroft Hall on Sunday, Aug. 21.

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine's weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week's installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.