Figures of Speech

× Expand Photo by Todd McPhetridge

Before it was a sitcom, Arrested Development was a collective of musicians led by Speech, a rapper known for his dreads and Afrocentric views. The popularity of the group’s first single, “Tennessee,” led to two 1993 Grammy wins and promises of being the next big thing. Instead, they disbanded two years later and never regained their momentum, despite reuniting in 2000.

These days, Arrested Development features Speech and a handful of associates and continues to tour and record. The group’s frontman is no stranger to Richmond, having created an album and documentary with inmates at the city jail called “16 Bars” in 2019.

Arrested Development opens for Michael Franti & Spearhead at The Meadow Event Park on Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $26 to $99.

afterhoursconcertseries.com