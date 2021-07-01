Ups and Downs

× Expand Photo via Unsplash

There are 29 Virginia locales that have earned a place among the 500 healthiest communities in the nation in an assessment released on Tuesday, including five in metro Richmond.

Local listings include Hanover County at No. 61, Powhatan County at No. 130, Goochland County at No. 244, New Kent County at No. 340 and Chesterfield County at No. 345. The heart of the metro area, the city of Richmond, was unranked in the assessment, released by U.S. News & World Report. Henrico County also was unranked.

The national top 10 included affluent Washington, D.C., suburbs in Northern Virginia, with Falls Church City at No. 3 and Loudoun County at No. 4. Communities were assessed in 10 categories including population health, equity, education, environment, health, housing, nutrition, safety, community vitality and infrastructure and were assigned a grade on a scale of 0 to 100, with 100 the best. Falls Church City had a combined score in the 10 categories of 763.8.

The highest-rated metro Richmond community, Hanover County, had a combined score of 683.6. Richmond’s combined scored is 473, with better grades in economy (69) and infrastructure (67) and lower marks in equity (10) and community vitality (29). Components of the equity score include premature death disparity index score (0.19 in Richmond, compared with a national median of 0.04), a racial disparity in education attainment level (.32 in Richmond, compared with .15 nationally) and a segregation index score (.48 in Richmond, .41 national median). Henrico County had a combined score in the 10 categories of 590, scoring highest in infrastructure (78) and population health (75) and lowest in environment (38).

Overall Score Select Communities

(Weighted average of category scores)

79 Hanover County

74 Powhatan County

70 Goochland County

67 New Kent County

67 Chesterfield County

62 Henrico County

45 Colonial Heights

39 City of Richmond

26 Hopewell

21 Petersburg

