Works of Wonder

Children’s Hospital of Richmond to get a boost through a $100 million capital campaign

An inpatient and emergency care tower is expected to open in spring 2023 at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, and the Children’s Hospital Foundation is conducting a $100 million capital campaign to cover a portion of the $400 million project. The foundation is seeking donations from individuals, corporations and other community members for the facility, which is under construction on Marshall Street between 10th and 11th streets.

The children’s hospital refers to the 16-story, 500,000-square-foot structure as the Wonder Tower. It is set to offer 72 private beds for inpatient patients, all in private rooms. The facility also will include clinic and support space, an emergency department, a Level 1 pediatric trauma center and a helipad. Amenities include a child-friendly design and architectural elements, according to a release.

“The Wonder Tower will be a place where every child in our growing community has a chance to heal, recover and celebrate their superpowers,” says Elias Neujahr, the children’s hospital CEO. “It will be a place where our nationally ranked care, innovative research and top-tier education programs come together to provide the best patient experience for kids and families.”

About a third of the goal has been met. The foundation is matching donations dollar for dollar. To learn more or to donate, see builtforkids.org.

Taking Flight

An air ambulance service comes to Chippenham

HCA Chippenham Hospital recently earned designation as a Level 1 Trauma Center, and the facility as of December is working with a national air ambulance service to enhance trauma care. The company Med-Trans is staffing the service with five paramedics and five nurses. The service can be in air within 10 minutes of an emergency call, according to Dr. William Lunn, Chippenham’s CEO. That “ensures patients throughout Virginia will receive the fastest, most professional, patient-focused transportation for urgent lifesaving treatment,” he states in a release.

Image Maker

Medarva opens diagnostic imaging center

West Richmond area residents have a new option for outpatient imaging services, a facility opened in November by Medarva Healthcare at Short Pump Town Center. Medarva Imaging Center, with Radiology Associates of Richmond, will provide MRIs, CT Scans, X-rays and similar diagnostic imaging services, according to a release. “The opening of our first imaging center is a major achievement for both us as a company and for the Central Virginia health-care industry as a whole,” says Bruce P. Kupper, Medarva’s president and CEO. The facility is at 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 100. See medarva-imaging.com.