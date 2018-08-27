Where to Find It Guide 2018

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Doing Business for Decades These local businesses have been around for more than two decades — for some, much longer. Learn how they’ve adapted and thrived.

52    Accent Interiors

55    Janet Brown Interiors

56    Maurice Beane Art and Design

59    Sneed’s Nursery

62    Tinker’s

66    Williams & Sherrill/W&S Textiles

51    Antiques, Vintage & Collectibles  

53    Architectural Salvage  

53    Architects  

54    Art Galleries  

55    Auctions  

55    Beds, Bedding & Linens  

56    Consignment Shops  

58    Fabrics, Upholstery & Window Treatments  

58    Floorcoverings, Rugs & Tile  

60    Framing  

61    Furniture  

63    Furniture Makers  

63    Garden Decor/Nurseries  

64    Hearth  

64    Home Decor  

68    Home Media  

68    Interior Designers  

70    Kitchen & Bath

72    Kitchen & Bath Design  

72    Landscape Architects  

72    Landscape Designers  

74    Landscape Services   

75    Lighting  

76    Organizing/Storage  

76    Outdoor Living  

78    Paint, Plaster & Wallcovering Contractors  

78    Remodelers  

80    Repair & Restorative Services  

80    Specialty Services  

82    Thrift Shops  

82    Wallcoverings, Wallpaper & Paint  

84    Windows & Doors

