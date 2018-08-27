Where to Find It Guide 2018

View the 2018 Where to Find It Guide
(Photography: Jeff Saxman, Styling: Lauren Healy Flora)
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Doing Business for Decades These local businesses have been around for more than two decades — for some, much longer. Learn how they’ve adapted and thrived.
52 Accent Interiors
55 Janet Brown Interiors
56 Maurice Beane Art and Design
59 Sneed’s Nursery
62 Tinker’s
66 Williams & Sherrill/W&S Textiles
•••
51 Antiques, Vintage & Collectibles
53 Architectural Salvage
53 Architects
54 Art Galleries
55 Auctions
55 Beds, Bedding & Linens
56 Consignment Shops
58 Fabrics, Upholstery & Window Treatments
58 Floorcoverings, Rugs & Tile
60 Framing
61 Furniture
63 Furniture Makers
63 Garden Decor/Nurseries
64 Hearth
64 Home Decor
68 Home Media
68 Interior Designers
70 Kitchen & Bath
72 Kitchen & Bath Design
72 Landscape Architects
72 Landscape Designers
74 Landscape Services
75 Lighting
76 Organizing/Storage
76 Outdoor Living
78 Paint, Plaster & Wallcovering Contractors
78 Remodelers
80 Repair & Restorative Services
80 Specialty Services
82 Thrift Shops
82 Wallcoverings, Wallpaper & Paint
84 Windows & Doors