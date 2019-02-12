I Love Scott’s Addition

× Expand Nadia Anderson at Stella’s Grocery in Scott’s Addition

I’m a Richmond native who lived nearly my entire life in the same suburban zip code. As my event management business, Virginia Grace, began to grow, I chose an office space in Scott’s Addition. In May 2017, I rented an apartment in the neighborhood for a convenient commute. I thought the move would be temporary, so I rented out my Stratford Hills home. However, this September I sold my house and have no plans to leave Scott’s Addition, a great place to live, work and play, where I can walk to most everything I need.

HISTORY

Scott’s Addition comprises 20 square blocks marked by railroad tracks to the north, Broad Street to the south, the Boulevard to the east, and Interstate 195 to the west. The neighborhood is named for Maj. Gen. Winfield Scott, a military figure of the War of 1812 and the Mexican-American War, who received the property as a wedding dowry. “Addition” signifies that the area was annexed by the city of Richmond in the early 1900s.

During the early 20th century, people moved to Scott’s Addition to take advantage of the centrally located transportation center served by streetcars, the railroad and highways. Once a hub for industrial complexes and manufacturing facilities, the neighborhood maintains its reputation for hard work and is now home to a diverse mix of businesses, including architectural firms, breweries, graphics and marketing companies, and a growing artist and maker community.

Symbol apartments in Scott's Addition

LIVING AND WORKING

My apartment is a corner unit with 30-foot ceilings and tall windows that allow lots of natural light to flow into the space. I use the parking garage and have a storage unit to store my event decor. Modern amenities, including a fitness center, community game room, coffee bar and rooftop pool, ensure that I can enjoy the property fully.

I spend time in the courtyard of my building when I’m looking for outdoor space, and I’m excited about the plans for more green space in the neighborhood.

My office is in the Highpoint building, a hub for creative professionals. It was the original site of the Curles Neck Dairy, one of the early businesses in Scott’s Addition. The building is home to entrepreneurs in various industries, including photography, ceramics, jewelry, floral design, screenprinting and taxidermy. As a CPA in private practice, I have a wide range of clients in the neighborhood, including artists, architects and fitness professionals.

ICONIC SPOT: The Dairy Bar has been a Scott’s Addition institution since 1946, serving breakfast and lunch daily. Don’t skip the milkshake — available in 24 flavors.

EATING AND DRINKING

You can’t beat the early bird breakfast special at Moore Street Cafe, and I stalk the specials board for the Saturdays when they’re serving crab hash. I visit Chairlift for Blanchard’s coffee in the mornings or any time I want a quiet space to meet with clients or friends. I sit at the bar and have tacos at Tazza Kitchen about once a week and pick up delicious prepared foods from Stella’s Grocery regularly. A lunchbox from Fat Dragon always hits the spot, and my newest favorite dining experience is at Perch. The sweetness of a limeade from the Dairy Bar cools down the hottest summer days. With eight breweries and cideries, the Wine Station, a bourbon distillery, a meadery, and several other restaurants with craft cocktails all within the neighborhood, I can always find a place to satisfy my thirst.

SHOPPING

I browse the aisles at Class and Trash to find vintage furniture or props for event staging and pop into Studio Two Three to get handcrafted totes and tees, greeting cards, or a Richmond-specific gift. I adore the styling of the men’s clothing retailer Jackson & James and peek inside even when I’m not shopping.

Studio Two Three offers handmade, RIchmond-centric gifts in its small shop.

RECREATION

My favorite fitness classes are Pound and Turn Table at TURN Cardio Jam Studio. Some weekends I rediscover my prowess in Tetris and Donkey Kong at The Circuit Arcade Bar. Last Saturday night, I met friends for a game of shuffleboard at Tang & Biscuit, we walked over to Don’t Look Back for a game of pool, and then we danced to a DJ and drum circle at The Hof.