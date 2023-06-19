Shaken or Stirred

1 of 10
Joe Cariati blown glass decanters, $625 each; Lynn Everet Reed Stump cocktail set, $185; Rachel Rader and Jason Blandford fused-glass snack plateS, $125 each; Adam Childress handcrafted drinking glasses, $42 each, all from Alma’s Gallery & Shop, almasrva.com
2 of 10
Wine glasses, retro vintage Cristal D'Arques-Durand Luminarc black straight-stemmed Vin du Rhin, Brick Alley, brickalleyco.com, $38 set of four
3 of 10
Archer stainless-steel and brass-finish bar tool set with marble base, West Elm, $80
4 of 10
Juliska Amalia Champagne coupe, Fraîche, $185 set of two
5 of 10
Veuve Clicquot rectangular acrylic tray, Gild and Ash, $78
6 of 10
Jepson bar cart, FraÎche, $1,462
7 of 10
Reprotique Intaglio coasters, reprotiqueart.com, $75 set of four
8 of 10
Manual frosted rocks glasses, $35 set of two, $35, Accoutre
9 of 10
Mixing glass, $35, Accoutre
10 of 10
Monogrammed cocktail napkins, Atlantic Embroidery Works, $30 set of four
The Inspiration: Cocktail accessories handcrafted in Virginia
In Three Words: Stirring things up
Notes: Local makers use bold color and stunning shapes to create small-batch pieces for your 5 o’clock hour.