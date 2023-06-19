Shaken or Stirred

Embrace the seductive charm of a well-crafted libation to celebrate the end of the day. Whether you enjoy pouring a favorite drink into a new shape or you’re setting up a home bar cart, these accoutrements will jazz up your cocktail hour

Joe Cariati blown glass decanters, $625 each; Lynn Everet Reed Stump cocktail set, $185; Rachel Rader and Jason Blandford fused-glass snack plateS, $125 each; Adam Childress handcrafted drinking glasses, $42 each, all from Alma’s Gallery & Shop, almasrva.com

Wine glasses, retro vintage Cristal D'Arques-Durand Luminarc black straight-stemmed Vin du Rhin, Brick Alley, brickalleyco.com, $38 set of four

Archer stainless-steel and brass-finish bar tool set with marble base, West Elm, $80

Juliska Amalia Champagne coupe, Fraîche, $185 set of two

Veuve Clicquot rectangular acrylic tray, Gild and Ash, $78

Jepson bar cart, FraÎche, $1,462

Reprotique Intaglio coasters, reprotiqueart.com, $75 set of four

Manual frosted rocks glasses, $35 set of two, $35, Accoutre

Mixing glass, $35, Accoutre

Monogrammed cocktail napkins, Atlantic Embroidery Works, $30 set of four

The Inspiration: Cocktail accessories handcrafted in Virginia  

In Three Words: Stirring things up   

Notes: Local makers use bold color and stunning shapes to create small-batch pieces for your 5 o’clock hour. 