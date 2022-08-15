Destination Design

× Expand Sheppard Street Antiques (Photo by Ansel Olson courtesy Sheppard Street Antiques)

A former industrial area, the revitalized Scott’s Addition historic district is the go-to spot for all things hip, including the city’s acclaimed brewery scene and popular restaurants. So it should come as no surprise that the neighborhood is also a burgeoning design destination. I spent a spring Saturday afternoon exploring the area’s home furnishing offerings with my mother, who has long been my partner in our frequent thrifting and antiquing adventures.

We began with the shops along Arthur Ashe Boulevard, starting with Vogue Flowers, a full-service, family-owned florist with hundreds of fresh flower and plant varieties. I picked up a pothos for my office before we headed next door to Janet Brown Interiors. Brown, a longtime Richmond designer, operates a showroom/studio as well as a retail space that carries high-quality home goods, ranging from colorful throw pillows to chinoiserie ginger jars. She was recently joined in Scott’s Addition by Jennifer Stoner Interiors, which moved to a renovated studio on West Leigh Street last year.

We took another step next door and found ourselves in Sheppard Street Antiques. Owner Sara Garza moved the shop, originally located on Sheppard Street in Carytown, to its current location in 2016, offering a curated collection of antiques and vintage finds.

× Expand Vogue Flowers on Arthur Ashe Boulevard (Photo by Jay Paul)

We took a break from shopping to grab lunch at Tazza Kitchen, known for its wood-fired contemporary cooking. Other daytime dining options nearby include Stella’s Grocery, offering prepared deli-style foods and made-to-order sandwiches and salads, and ZZQ Texas Craft Barbecue, praised for its mouthwatering slow-smoked meats. Only two blocks from Tazza Kitchen is Studio Two Three, a nonprofit community print studio and art space with a shop selling the works of local artists.

Next on our list was Moore Street, where we found the Sound of Music Studios building that houses Stuff, an eclectic gift shop offering locally made art and vintage clothing. I admired the store’s selection of handmade pottery and jewelry while Mom bought a whimsical art print by local painter Carolyn Kipps. The shop shares a common space with Moore Street Cafe, a Richmond staple famous for its breakfast and brunch plates (get there early to avoid a long wait). Around the corner, Boulevard Burger & Brew offers gourmet burgers, craft beers and boozy shakes.

We ended the day on Altamont Avenue at Class and Trash, a funky menagerie of thrifted, upcycled and vintage furniture and collectibles. The large warehouse space is filled to the brim with unique finds; between the two of us, Mom and I left with a vintage egg basket, a wooden blanket ladder and a set of rustic twig Christmas angels. Be sure to stop by Gelati Celesti Ice Cream for a sweet treat before heading home.