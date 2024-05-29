From the Editor: The Guide to Summer

In recent years, I’ve spent the spring collecting email and social media notices of summer events, blinked ... and then somehow it was September. Sure, I made it to a couple outdoor concerts and some Shakespeare along the way, but with all the festivals, fairs, shows, tours, hikes, matches, markets, patios and rooftops to enjoy in Richmond, I missed more than I hit. Next year, I always promise myself, things will be different. Next year, I’ll have a plan.

This year, thanks to Arts & Entertainment Editor Nicole Cohen and her team of freelance writer-researchers, not only do I have a plan, I have a planner crammed with four months of Richmond’s hottest outdoor concerts, festivals and fetes — plus reminders to pick up tickets for my favorite fall series as well. Nicole pored over press releases and public notices, reached out to local arts orgs and shaped the data into a useful calendar that will ensure fall regrets are a thing of the past. Our Summer Arts Planner starts on Page 65.

Speaking of summer activities, sports fans have a new reason to visit City Stadium in the months ahead: the Richmond Ivy. The women’s soccer team is part of the Kickers organization and features top collegiate athletes, many of whom grew up playing for the Strikers or Richmond United. Paula Peters Chambers introduces the team on Page 82. Games kicked off earlier this month.

In addition to events, I like to note restaurant recommendations in my personal planner. As Eileen Mellon reports on Page 76, one of the oldest of Richmond’s venerable dining institutions, Sally Bell’s Kitchen, is celebrating its centennial. Beloved for its scratch-made boxed lunches and baked goods, Sally Bell’s is bringing back a few classic items to honor the anniversary, including cinnamon buns, cookies and muffins, making it a must for summer picnics and parties.

Also in this issue, we offer an A-to-Z guide to the new laws coming out of the latest General Assembly session, meet volunteers working at Richmond’s gardens, learn why teens are falling for scams (and how to help), discover laughter yoga and so much more. Enjoy!