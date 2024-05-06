Summer Arts Planner 2024

This article has been updated since it first appeared in print.

As the weather heats up, so does the outdoor entertainment season. From amphitheater concerts to festivals on Brown’s Island, the River City offers plenty for a fun-filled summer vacation. Grab those day planners and mark your calendars for upcoming attractions May through August, referencing our sample planner below.

MAY

Check out the Richmond Symphony’s Big Tent free community concerts hosted throughout RVA.

9

The Richmond Symphony string quartet will fill The Valentine’s garden with classical compositions for a special presentation. 6 to 7 p.m. Free.

12

Expand Richmond Concert Band at Agecroft Hall (Photo courtesy Agecroft Hall)

The Mother’s Day Concert by the Richmond Concert Band at Agecroft Hall & Gardens promises "a little something different" for this year. Celebrate mom and treat her to some tunes with a “Holiday Inn” theme. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Free.

15

Join “The Line Dance Prince” Carlos Vieira Jr. for the kickoff of free summer instruction at 17th Street Market. Hosted every third Wednesday throughout the season, no experience is required to join. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

17

Enjoy beach music at Pocahontas State Park when The Embers, featuring Craig Woolard, open the 2024 season of Pocahontas Premieres at the park’s Heritage Amphitheater. 7 to 10 p.m. $15.

× Expand Dominion Energy Riverrock (Photo by Jeffery Stoner)

17-19

Dominion Energy Riverrock features biking, trail runs, adventure games and top-notch local performers. Brown’s Island and Belle Isle. Free for spectators (competition fees are $20 to $140).

17-19

The Lebanese Food Festival at Saint Anthony Maronite Church in Glen Allen features an array of traditional foods from Lebanon. Free.

23-June 23

The Richmond Shakespeare Festival presents “Much Ado About Nothing” on the grounds of Agecroft Hall & Gardens. 7:30 p.m. $40.

24

Richmond gospel stalwarts The Legendary Ingramettes headline the latest eclectic installment of RVA Music Night at Friday Cheers. Brown’s Island. 6 to 9:30 p.m. $10 to $15.

× Expand DayDream Fest at Main Line Brewery (Photo courtesy Baripete Productions)

27

Butcher Brown, Deau Eyes, and Mikrowaves are among the local acts playing at Main Line Brewery’s DayDream Fest. Artisans and food vendors will be on hand, along with lots of brews. 1 to 11 p.m. $30 to $40.

30

Expand Carbon Leaf (Photo by Brittany Diliberto courtesy Broadberry Entertainment Group)

The Groovin’ in the Garden series returns to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden with a performance by Richmond favorites Carbon Leaf. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. 7 to 10 p.m. $38.

GOALS

Make a summer festival schedule.

Plan ahead for all weather conditions.

Get hyped!

Remember to bring a lawn chair and blanket for concerts on the grass.

Set an entertainment budget. The average cost per local outdoor event = $33.

JUNE

The 67th season of Dogwood Dell’s Festival of the Arts kicks off this month and features live music, theater, dance and special events, continuing through August.

June is a great month to catch national talent in RVA.

1

It’s strawberry season in Virginia! Head to Randolph-Macon College for the Ashland Strawberry Faire, offering hundreds of food and craft vendors and plenty of the fruit that inspires this annual celebration. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.

6

The Willie Nelson-endorsed, pompadoured country crooner Dale Watson performs with His Lonestars at Get Tight Lounge’s back patio stage. 7:30 p.m. $24.

7

Hailing from Agadez, Niger, Mdou Moctar is among the brightest stars in the world of Tuareg desert blues. He’ll bring his blistering guitar solos to Friday Cheers on Brown’s Island. 6 to 9:30 p.m. $10 to $15.

8

Maymont hosts its Summer Kickoff Festival June 7-8 with an expanded event including performances from Three Sheets to the Wind, Full Moon Fever, Bio Ritmo, Justin Golden and more. $20 per day ($10 ages 3-16).

× Expand Juneteenth, A Freedom Celebration (Photo courtesy Elegba Folklore Society)

7-9

The Elegba Folklore Society hosts Juneteenth, A Freedom Celebration, a tribute to the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, at the Manchester Docks and the Shockoe Bottom African Burial Ground. $TBA.

10

The influential, Richmond-connected rock band Drive-By Truckers will stop at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s Groovin’ in the Garden series. 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. $39.

13

Grammy-winning pop and R&B powerhouse T-Pain will stop by Doswell for a “Mansion in Wiscansin Party” as part of the Atlantic Union Bank After Hours series at The Meadow Event Park. 6:30 p.m. $39 to $99.

14

Fans of indie-folk with a moving sense of intimacy will want to head to Brown’s Island for Friday Cheers with Richy Mitch & the Coal Miners. Award-winning local standout Deau Eyes will open the show. 6 to 9:30 p.m. $10 to $15.

18

Part of Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s 40th anniversary celebration, experience “Flourish: Grace Arents Victorian Garden Tour.” Learn about the shift in gardening styles during the Victorian era. 10 to 11:30 a.m. $22.

21

Hanover Vegetable Farm’s Down on the Farm Concert Series will take on a throwback vibe when Monkey Fist takes the stage performing hits from the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s. Time and cost TBA.

22

The Stone Soul Music and Food Festival, one of Richmond’s premiere urban contemporary events, returns to Brown’s Island with a mix of soul and R&B performances, DJs, food and local vendors. 2 p.m. $TBA.

× Expand The Caribbean American Heritage Festival (Photo courtesy Adopt Haiti Project)

29

The Adopt Haiti Project presents the fourth annual Caribbean American Heritage Festival at Dorey Park. The event is an energetic celebration of culture, food and musical styles like reggae, soca and dancehall. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free.

CHECKLIST

Pick your favorite events.

Invite friends.

Purchase tickets in advance.

Plan dinners on-site or at nearby restaurants.

Set up carpool or hop on the GRTC Pulse.

JULY

4

Catch fireworks around town. In Richmond, Dogwood Dell and The Diamond host celebrations. Outside the city, head to Doswell’s Kings Dominion, Chesterfield County Fairgrounds or Hardywood West Creek for patriotic fun.

5

Closing out Richmond Shakespeare’s 25th anniversary season is “Doctor Faustus,” which follows an academic who sells his soul to the devil. Agecroft Hall & Gardens. July 4-21. 8 p.m. $40.

7

Summer concert series Music at Maymont begins, featuring Leftover Salmon and Railroad Earth. Performances continue monthly through October 2.

11

The Oasis: A High Noon Summer Concert Series kicks off at The Valentine featuring a local musician performing in the museum’s garden. Noon to 1 p.m. Free.

12

Tomato season kicks off this month! The Hanover Tomato Festival celebrates the county’s famous fruit July 12-13 with a family and pet-friendly outdoor event at Pole Green Park. Enjoy tomato-focused cuisine, music and more. Free.

13

Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles celebrates fab songs from the iconic rock group in a performance for the Chesterfield After Hours series. 7 p.m., River City Sportsplex, Midlothian. $26 to $79.

× Expand Grand Carnivale (Photo courtesy Kings Dominion)

13-28

On select days from July 13-28, Kings Dominion presents Grand Carnivale. This international festival includes food, games, crafts and the Spectacle of Color Parade. Included with park admission (tickets start at $40).

20

Expand Trademark Band (Photo courtesy East Coast Entertainment)

Richmond’s Trademark Band has been entertaining audiences for more than 30 years. This genre-mixing group performs everything from Motown to rock. Upper Shirley Vineyards. Charles City. 6 to 10 p.m. $25 to $30.

21

Support local businesses at Hardywood West Creek’s Christmas in July Artisan Market. Vendors will offer goods including home decor, art, jewelry, apparel and more under the venue’s outdoor tent. Noon to 5 p.m. Free.

22

Presented by WNRN, Faye Webster and julie take the stage at Brown’s Island as part of the LiVE Loud concert series. The show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $38.

× Expand Ashland Fourth Fridays (Photo courtesy Downtown Ashland Association)

26

Enjoy music, shop sidewalk sales, explore art exhibits and dine outdoors during Ashland Fourth Fridays. This outdoor experience runs May through September. Downtown Ashland. 5 to 8 p.m. Free.

27

Richmond-based punk rockers Avail return to headline Over the James 2024. This annual outdoor concert features a top-notch roster of rock bands. Brown’s Island. The show starts at 4 p.m. $TBA.

28

Expand Lamb of God and Mastodon (Photo courtesy Broadberry Entertainment Group)

Lamb of God and Mastodon stop at Virginia Credit Union Live at Richmond Raceway during their Ashes of Leviathan Tour. Kerry King and Malevolence will open the show at 6 p.m. $57 to $67.

GOALS

Enjoy some great music.

Nosh on food truck fare.

Purchase handmade crafts.

Get some sun!

Remember: Main Street Station’s summer concert series Music at Main features free Thursday-evening performances.

$ave money. There are plenty of free opportunities to enjoy some live music and outdoor fun around town, including during recurring events such as Ashland Fourth Fridays, the Richmond Night Market at 17th Street Market and PopUp RVA at The Diamond.

AUGUST

× Expand The Richmond Jazz and Music Festival returns this month at Maymont.

Special Event: JTucker & The Krewe play Sounds of 17th Street on Aug. 16. The series runs every third Wednesday, May-October.

LAST CHANCE: August marks the season end of many summer series, including the Dogwood Dell Festival of Arts, The Oasis: A High Noon Summer Concert Series at The Valentine, Virginia Credit Union Live at Richmond Raceway, Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at The Meadow Event Park and Chesterfield After Hours at River City Sportsplex.

2

804 Day is a celebration of all things local with live music and performances on multiple stages. Plus, RVA vendors offer food, crafts and more. 17th Street Market. 4 to 9 p.m. Free.

× Expand The Richmond International Dragon Boat Festival (Photo courtesy GWN Events)

3

The Richmond International Dragon Boat Festival features colorful 40-foot-long canoes resembling dragons that race along the James River at Rocketts Landing. 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free for spectators.

9

Richmond-based Mashup is bringing the funk and rocking Hanover Vegetable Farm’s Down on the Farm Concert Series. The group is known for their high energy and electrifying performances. Time and cost TBA.

10

The annual JamPacked Craft Beer & Music Festival is true to its name with a lineup packed of stellar performers and headlined by Michigan-based quintet Greensky Bluegrass. Brown’s Island. Gates open at 2:30 p.m. $45.

11

The Carytown Watermelon Festival returns with sidewalk sales, music and all the sweet, sticky slices you can eat. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free.

16

Expand Image courtesy Broadberry Entertainment Group

A rock master class, Primus, Coheed and Cambria, and Fishbone will take the stage at Virginia Credit Union Live at Richmond Raceway. The show starts at 7 p.m. $54.50 to $66.50.

17

Academy of Country Music Award-winning singer-songwriter Cole Swindell performs at Atlantic Union Bank After Hours concert series atThe Meadow Event Park in Doswell. 7 p.m. $31 to $129.

18

Grab a spot at Agecroft Hall & Gardens for a summer show with the Richmond Concert Band. Attendees are welcome to bring blankets, chairs and a picnic and enjoy the orchestral sounds. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Free.

23

Expand Photo courtesy Chesterfield County Fair

The Chesterfield County Fair features everything from a medieval jousting competition to a rodeo. Music performances include Virginia favorites En’ Novation and Good Shot Judy. Aug. 23-31. $6 to $12.

28

Part of the LiVE Loud Concert Series, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard play Brown’s Island. The Australian group’s difficult-to-define repertoire includes a variety of genres. 7 p.m. $53.

29

With more than 40 singles that have graced Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, Tracy Lawrence takes the Chesterfield After Hours stage at River City Sportsplex. 7 p.m. $21 to $99.

31

The 17th annual Latin Jazz and Salsa Show Festival brings Latin dancing and music to 17th Street Market. Attendees can learn a few moves during instructional workshops. Noon to 8 p.m. Free.

END-OF-SUMMER CHECKLIST

Double-check dates and times

Plan a budget for tickets, food and swag

Enjoy the final outdoor performances of the season!

Stage Notes

Upcoming season subscriptions and not-to-miss shows

× Expand “Shucked” (Photo courtesy Broadway in Richmond)

The Broadway in Richmond 2024-25 season returns to the Altria Theater with the Tony Award-winning musical “Shucked” Oct. 29-Nov. 3. Additional productions include “Mamma Mia!” (Dec. 10-15), “MJ” (Jan. 28-Feb. 2), “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” (March 4-16), “A Beautiful Noise” (April 15-20) and “Some Like it Hot” (June 3-8). The six-show subscriptions start at $295. “Chicago the Musical” is available as an add-on performance for subscribers and runs May 9-11, 2025. broadwayinrichmond.com

Center Season subscriptions go on sale in mid-June for The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen and include a create-your-own option. For the 18th year, the performance season brings theater, music and dance productions to the center. artsglenallen.com

At the Firehouse Theatre, memberships are all-access passes to more than 170 nights of performances throughout the year, including Mainstage shows, resident company productions, fringe artists’ performances and new play development presentations. The full Mainstage season will be announced May 13; the opening production is “Peter and the Starcatcher” by Rick Elice. Early bird memberships for $270 are available until May 12. Beginning May 13, regular memberships are $300. firehousetheatre.org

Look for the new Richmond Ballet season announcement in May. Subscriptions to the full season, mixed repertory shows (which will relocate to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ Leslie Cheek Theater in the 2024-25 season) or a combination of all performances will be available starting at $83. There will be opportunities throughout the season to join Q&A sessions and post-performance receptions with staff, performers and choreographers. richmondballet.com

The Richmond Symphony’s 2024-25 Symphony Series subscriptions are on sale now starting at $288. The package includes eight concerts plus one StradFest performance, and additional special shows can be added. Summer ChamberFest subscriptions are also currently available at $100 to $120. Pops and other series subscriptions as well as compose-your-own packages will be offered soon. Check out richmondsymphony.com for more information.

This month, stay tuned to Richmond Triangle Players’ website, rtriangle.org, for the 2024-25 season announcement. The theater company is celebrating 32 years as one of Virginia’s most illustrious arts institutions and the longest operated LGBTQ+ theater in the mid-Atlantic. Subscriptions will be available in May.

Swift Creek Mill Theatre will announce the 2024-25 MainStage productions during a special Mother’s Day brunch on May 12. Celebrate mom with food and cocktails and learn about the five shows coming to the stage. Tickets are $30. Early bird subscriptions are on sale for $150. After Aug. 30, season subscriptions are $185. Flex passes are also available that allow for creating a custom performance bundle. For more information, visit swiftcreekmill.com.

Be on the lookout for the University of Richmond’s Modlin Center for the Arts’ 2024-25 season announcement at the end of May. Series packages go on sale in June. Visit modlin.richmond.edu for more information.

Season subscriptions are now available for Virginia Repertory Theatre’s three production series. The Signature Season at the November Theatre opens with “Misery” (Aug. 31-Sept. 29), then takes audiences to “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (Nov. 29-Jan. 5), presents a unique collaboration with Norfolk’s Virginia Stage Company in a co-production of “Fat Ham” (March 1-23) and ends with “Waitress” (June 21-Aug. 3, 2025). The Barksdale Season at Hanover Tavern presents “Moriarty” (Dec. 13-Jan. 19) and “Dial M for Murder” (March 29-April 27). The Family Season at the Virginia Rep Center for Arts and Education features three shows based on beloved books: “Grace for President” (Oct. 12-Nov. 3), “Love That Dog” (Feb. 8-March 25) and “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus” (April 19-May 11, 2025). For more information, visit virginiarep.org.