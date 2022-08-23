From the Editor: Screen Time

My morning ritual changed in early 2020.

I’d had the Richmond Times-Dispatch print edition delivered to my home since the early 1990s, but after months of dumping it directly into the recycling bin because I had read all of the front-page stories the previous day online — and noticing that the paper continued to shrink, though my subscription fee was growing — I canceled delivery in favor of a digital subscription.

I’d had online subscriptions to The Washington Post and The New York Times for years, but this felt different — I was going all-in on digital news.

Cue the start of the pandemic, and rather than getting up early to go to the gym — which was temporarily closed — I rolled over in bed, grabbed my phone and started scrolling my inbox, clicking through the many email newsletters that land there each morning from media sites large and small. Scroll, click, read. Scroll, click, read. My weekly screen time report skyrocketed — a startling reminder of just how much my habits had changed.

On Page 80, Paula Peters Chambers explores the evolving media landscape. As the Richmond Times-Dispatch has cut newsroom staff, an array of new digital media sites, many with a narrow focus, have emerged to fill the gap. There are more ways to get information than ever before, and we look at what this means, plus offer a mini guide to the region’s digital media.

At Richmond magazine, our monthly print magazine remains our primary product, but we also increasingly rely on email newsletters to share our stories, all of which eventually end up online. Last week, we unveiled a fresh new website that will make it easier than ever for readers to find the information they need. I hope you’ll check it out at richmondmag.com and tell us what you think.

This issue also marks the 35th edition of our annual Best & Worst readers’ survey, which begins on Page 88 and this year includes 188 categories. A lot has changed since Richmond magazine first surveyed readers in 1987 — asking them to fill out and send in a paper ballot and vote for their favorite locally owned shops, restaurants, events and more.

Just like everything else, our ballot is now digital, making it easier for the thousands of readers who share their opinions. We are thankful for all those who took the time to weigh in, and we were pleased to see some surprise winners this year.

Whether you agree or disagree with the results, Best & Worst always gives people something to debate.