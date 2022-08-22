Best & Worst 2022

× Expand Illustration by Mark Weaver

THE PEOPLE HAVE SPOKEN.

Since 1987, Richmond magazine has surveyed readers, asking them each year to vote for their favorite locally owned spots for shopping, eating, recreation and more. This spring, for our 35th annual edition, thousands of you responded to our online ballot, sharing your opinions in 188 categories.

We present your picks in everything from the best places to have a first date, take a walk and people-watch to where to shop for that perfect gift, enjoy a cocktail and see a play. Plus, we asked you about some of the Richmond region’s less stellar attributes — the worst neighborhoods for walking and parking, the past year’s worst moments, and the most unfavorable actions of our elected officials.

Agree or disagree, Best & Worst gives people something to talk about. Take a look to see if your picks match up with the consensus. And watch out for a few surprise winners this year, too.

Click the categories below to learn more about this year’s winners.

Contributors: Chad Anderson, Scott Bass, Craig Belcher, Nicole Cohen, Bird Cox, Ale Egocheaga, Stephanie Ganz, Tharon Giddens, Jessica Ronky Haddad, Emma Johnson, Harry Kollatz Jr., Mandy Loy, Madison McCallum, Eileen Mellon, Susan Morgan, Genevelyn Steele

*Our editorial team compiled and vetted the survey results before sharing them with the advertising staff.