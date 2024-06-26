From the Editor: Housing Solutions?

Although Richmond magazine generally only covers real estate once each year, Claire Fortier, our special projects editor and real estate lead, and I follow the market as avidly as any prospective home buyer or seller, noting the number of houses available, the average price point, how fast they sell and where the mortgage interest rate is at the time. I’m also developing an aptitude for predicting how long houses in my neighborhood will be on the market, making nightly dog walks with my husband sound vaguely like a betting window at Rosie’s.

So when Claire and I met to plan this issue’s Real Estate Guide feature, we knew little had changed since we laid out the problems with the market last June. The Richmond housing market is like one of those sliding tile puzzles, except there’s no empty square, so it’s impossible to rearrange the pieces. I essentially threw my hands up and said, “I don’t know. We need to ask experts. Ask the governor. Ask housing people. What do they think we should do?!”

Claire took me literally and discovered that local housing experts were simply waiting to be asked. While Gov. Youngkin didn’t respond to our request for comment, plenty of others did. Claire shares their suggestions beginning on Page 84.

Our annual list of Referred Real Estate Agents follows the feature. You’ve probably heard a lot about agents’ fees over the past year and figured that, between Zillow, Redfin and Rocket Mortgage, you can easily DIY a home purchase or sale. Sure. Maybe. Well, no, not really. In a market like this, you need expert help to search aggressively and act decisively, if you’re buying, and price appropriately and manage bids, if you’re selling. Moreover, there are some 5,000 real estate agents in the greater Richmond area. To be sure you’re hiring an experienced agent who knows the market and the latest laws, an agent whom recent buyers, sellers or real estate pros recommend when their family and friends need help, check out our list of the top local real estate leaders, beginning on Page 93.

Happy with your house? No worries, there’s plenty to explore in the issue: Lifestyle Editor Kevin Johnson presents a glowing introduction to the city’s last dedicated neon sign maker; Food Editor Eileen Mellon dishes tips for seasonal bites at farmers markets and restaurants; Arts & Entertainment Editor Nicole Cohen recommends three dozen of the best things to do this month; News Editor Mark Newton runs down the status of vetoed laws, the Diamond District and stuff you left in Ubers; and so much more. Enjoy!