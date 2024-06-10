Referred Real Estate Agents 2024

× Expand Illustration via Getty Images

In March, we distributed our Referred Real Estate Agent survey to 3,889 subscribers and 5,636 Realtors from a list provided by the Richmond Association of Realtors. We invited both groups to share the names of three real estate agents they would recommend to a friend or family member for their market knowledge, negotiation skills, professionalism, customer service and integrity. The agents listed below earned the most votes.

Bentley Affendikis

Joyner Fine Properties

804-938-3539

theaffendikisgroup.com

Feras Almomani

Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville Real Estate

804-274-9468

srmfre.com

Catena Armstrong

Rashkind Saunders & Co.

804-839-3822

rashkindsaunders.com

Marlene Austin

ICON Realty Group

804-437-1253

iconrealtyrva.com

Nikki Axman

Venture Agency

804-582-7653

ventureagencyrva.com

Amy Beem

Samson Properties

540-681-1500

manorhouserva.com

Susie Benson

The Steele Group — Sotheby’s International Realty

804-334-3966

sothebysrealty.com

Shana Bloom

Bloom Real Estate

804-767-2627

bloomrealestate.com

Caleb Boyer

Providence Hill Real Estate

804-955-8668

phrehomes.com

Joie Boykins

East Coast Realty & Relocation, Powered by eXp Realty

804-248-0109

vabuyersandsellers.com

Maria Brent

The Steele Group — Sotheby’s International Realty

804-310-1259

sothebysrealty.com

Chelsea Brown

Keller Williams/Richmond West

804-502-2689

kw.com

Joe Cafarella

River Fox Realty

804-212-7507

joecafarella.com

Ernie Chamberlain

George: A Real Estate Group

804-921-4307

georgerva.com

Cabell Childress

Long & Foster/Cabell Childress Group

804-340-7000

cabellchildress.com

Mark Cipolletti

Keller Williams

804-349-6463

kw.com

Angie Cooper

River Fox Realty

804-986-2133

riverfoxrealty.com

Sean L. Craft

Long & Foster

804-338-3800

longandfoster.com

John Daylor Jr.

Joyner Fine Properties/Daylor Stiles Team

804-347-1122

daylorstilesteam.com

Cassie Dickerson

Liz Moore & Associates

804-397-9258

lizmoore.com

Jennie Dotts

Long & Foster

804-370-6565

longandfoster.com

Jim Dunn

Joyner Fine Properties

804-864-0323

jimdunnhomes.com

Ali Elk Friske

Maison Real Estate Boutique

310-403-6889

maisonvirginia.com

Keia Evans

Samson Properties

804-512-4494

keiatheagent.com

Ashley Fenske

River City Real Estate Co.

804-475-0487

ilovelivinginva.com

Wes Fertig

Joyner Fine Properties

804-339-7722

joynerfineproperties.com

Susan Fisher

Long & Foster

804-338-3378

longandfoster.com

Page George

Maison Real Estate Boutique

804-402-4565

maisonvirginia.com

Debbie Gibbs

The Steele Group — Sotheby’s International Realty

804-402-2024

sothebysrealty.com

Aaron Gilbert

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty

804-868-0080

bhhs.com

Mark Goad

The Good Life RVA

804-358-3684

thegoodliferva.com

Melissa Grohowski

Long & Foster

804-651-1595

longandfoster.com

Judy Flaig Graffum

Judy Flaig Graffum

804-334-5307

judygraffum.com

Meg Grymes

The Steele Group — Sotheby’s International Realty

804-282-3136

sothebysrealty.com

Elizabeth Hagen

Joyner Fine Properties

804-241-6156

joynerfineproperties.com

Catherine Ham

The Pace of Richmond/Keller Williams

804-677-9118

thepaceofrichmond.com

Stephanie Harding

Venture Agency

804-582-7653

ventureagencyrva.com

Kathryn Harned

Reynolds EmpowerHome Team/Keller Williams

561-351-8690

rtrsells.com

Lauryn Haynie

One South Realty Group

804-246-3037

lovetherivercity.com

Annemarie Hensley

Compass

804-221-4365

compass.com

Michael Hippchen

Nest Realty

804-683-1552

nestrealty.com

Neil Hodge

Small & Associates, Inc.

804-456-6000

smallrealestate.com

Jessica Houser

Nest Realty

540-849-8211

nestrealty.com

Sarah Huffman

River City Real Estate

540-259-1195

ilovelivinginva.com

Sarah Jarvis

One South Realty Group

804-356-4700

onesouthrealty.com

Jimmette Jones

Joyner Fine Properties

804-270-9440

joynerfineproperties.com

Teri Jones

Samson Properties

804-886-1922

samsonproperties.net

JoanElaine Justice

The Reynolds Empower Home Team/Keller Williams

804-539-9779

empowerhome.com

John Kendig

Long & Foster

804-405-0945

longandfoster.com

Tricia Kinder

Fathom Realty

804-944-5770

fathomrealty.com

Bill LaFratta

Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville

804-288-2100

srmfre.com

Nicole Lee

Samson Properties

804-833-9962

samsonproperties.net

Josh Lee

Keller Williams

804-437-2319

kw.com

Andrea Levine

One South Realty Group

804-647-2828

andrealevine.com

Karen Loewen

Compass

804-356-6772

compass.com

Dianne Long

Napier ERA Realtors

804-794-4531

napierera.com

Daphne MacDougall

The Steele Group — Sotheby's International Realty

804-399-5842

sothebysrealty.com

Marguerite Mankins

The Steele Group — Sotheby’s International Realty

804-382-7460

sothebysrealty.com

Jess McLaughlin

Long & Foster

804-655-5128

longandfoster.com

Teresa Melton

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty

804-334-7560

penfedrealty.com

Eva Miglionico

Fathom Realty

804-873-3311

fathomrealty.com

Rob Moss

Long & Foster

804-402-3504

longandfoster.com

Christine Mottley

Samson Properties

804-586-0765

samsonproperties.net

James Nay

River City Elite Properties

804-704-1944

jamesnay.com

Ana Nuckols

River City Real Estate

804-569-5645

ilovelivinginva.com

Jonathan Orcutt

Maison Real Estate Boutique

804-374-8961

maisonvirginia.com

Rebecca Orcutt

Maison Real Estate Boutique

804-374-8961

maisonvirginia.com

Jon Osborn

Smith Realty Group

804-814-7109

srg.team

Kathryn Oti

Rashkind Saunders & Co.

804-467-8901

rashkindsaunders.com

John Pace

The Pace of Richmond/Keller Williams

804-495-0513

thepaceofrichmond.com

Cathy Pecci

Long & Foster

804-346-4411

longandfoster.com

Laura Peery

The Steele Group — Sotheby's International Realty

804-921-0236

laurapeery.com

Cherese Pendleton

Samson Properties

804-464-7342

closewithcherese.com

Ali Poore

Compass

804-955-8392

compass.com

Amy Pryor

The Yeatman Group

804-639-4663

theyeatmangroup.com

Chad Ramsey

Valentine Properties

804-423-6000

valentinepropertiesva.com

Graham Rashkind

Rashkind Saunders & Co. Real Estate

804-308-5211

rashkindsaunders.com

Lauren Renschler

The Yeatman Group

804-495-8161

theyeatmangroup.com

Sallie Rhett

Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville

804-538-4187

srmfre.com

Justine Rice

Liz Moore & Associates

804-594-5870

lizmoore.com

Kelly Ross

Liz Moore & Associates

732-337-8626

lizmoore.com

Sheri Rosner

Long & Foster

804-229-5508

longandfoster.com

Brad Ruckart

Ruckart Real Estate

804-909-2346

ruckartre.com

Seth Schemahorn

The Pace of Richmond/Keller Williams

804-840-8060

thepaceofrichmond.com

Lollie Shankle

Long & Foster

804-855-4222

longandfoster.com

Jennie Barrett Shaw

The Steele Group — Sotheby’s International Realty

804-399-9190

sothebysrealty.com

Sarah Kate Shepherd

Long & Foster — Grove

804-288-8888

longandfoster.com

Charlott Sickal

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty

804-549-9571

penfedrealty.com

Phillip Skaggs

Maison Real Estate Boutique

804-304-1395

maisonvirginia.com

Cory Smith

Smith Realty Group

804-461-6876

srg.team

Matthew Squilla

The Steele Group — Sotheby's International Realty

352-262-3387

sothebysrealty.com

Alicia Soekawa

The Collaborative

804-596-9138

thecollaborativere.com

Anne Soffee

Small & Associates

804-868-8163

smallrealestate.com

Angie Steele

Long & Foster

804-314-3579

longandfoster.com

Karen Stephens

Long & Foster — Grove

804-514-4769

longandfoster.com

Janelle Stevenson

Samson Properties

804-822-0172

rvajanelle.com

Clair Blackwell Stewart

Charles A. Rose Co., Inc.

804-409-3312

charlesarose.com

Donna Stewart

Samson Properties

804-357-2082

samsonproperties.net

James Strum

The Strum Group

804-288-8888

thestrumgroup.com

Morgan Thurston

River Fox Realty

540-270-7772

riverfoxrealty.com

Meg Traynham

Long & Foster Real Estate

804-356-9045

longandfoster.com

Alease Washington

ICON Realty Group

804-519-7840

iconrealtyrva.com

Shameka Washington

ICON Realty Group

804-380-4466

iconrealtyrva.com

Marianna Wiley

One South Realty Group

804-353-0009

onesouthrealty.com

Lee Williams

Napier Realtors ERA

804-943-3567

napierera.com

Mark Wilson

RVA Realty

804-215-1469

rvarealtyinc.com

Kyle Yeatman

The Yeatman Group

804-500-6607

theyeatmangroup.com