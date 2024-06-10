Referred Real Estate Agents 2024

Richmond-area pros recommended by clients and colleagues

In March, we distributed our Referred Real Estate Agent survey to 3,889 subscribers and 5,636 Realtors from a list provided by the Richmond Association of Realtors. We invited both groups to share the names of three real estate agents they would recommend to a friend or family member for their market knowledge, negotiation skills, professionalism, customer service and integrity. The agents listed below earned the most votes.

Bentley Affendikis 

Joyner Fine Properties 

804-938-3539 

theaffendikisgroup.com

Feras Almomani 

Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville Real Estate 

804-274-9468 

srmfre.com

Catena Armstrong 

Rashkind Saunders & Co. 

804-839-3822 

rashkindsaunders.com

Marlene Austin  

ICON Realty Group  

804-437-1253  

iconrealtyrva.com

Nikki Axman  

Venture Agency 

804-582-7653 

ventureagencyrva.com 

Amy Beem  

Samson Properties 

540-681-1500 

manorhouserva.com 

Susie Benson 

The Steele Group — Sotheby’s International Realty 

804-334-3966 

sothebysrealty.com 

Shana Bloom 

Bloom Real Estate 

804-767-2627 

bloomrealestate.com 

Caleb Boyer 

Providence Hill Real Estate 

804-955-8668 

phrehomes.com 

Joie Boykins 

East Coast Realty & Relocation, Powered by eXp Realty

804-248-0109 

vabuyersandsellers.com 

Maria Brent 

The Steele Group — Sotheby’s International Realty 

804-310-1259 

sothebysrealty.com 

Chelsea Brown 

Keller Williams/Richmond West 

804-502-2689 

kw.com 

Joe Cafarella 

River Fox Realty 

804-212-7507 

joecafarella.com 

Ernie Chamberlain 

George: A Real Estate Group 

804-921-4307 

georgerva.com 

Cabell Childress 

Long & Foster/Cabell Childress Group 

804-340-7000 

cabellchildress.com 

Mark Cipolletti 

Keller Williams 

804-349-6463 

kw.com 

Angie Cooper 

River Fox Realty 

804-986-2133 

riverfoxrealty.com 

Sean L. Craft 

Long & Foster 

804-338-3800 

longandfoster.com  

John Daylor Jr. 

Joyner Fine Properties/Daylor Stiles Team 

804-347-1122 

daylorstilesteam.com 

Cassie Dickerson 

Liz Moore & Associates 

804-397-9258 

lizmoore.com 

Jennie Dotts 

Long & Foster 

804-370-6565 

longandfoster.com 

Jim Dunn  

Joyner Fine Properties 

804-864-0323 

jimdunnhomes.com 

Ali Elk Friske 

Maison Real Estate Boutique 

310-403-6889 

maisonvirginia.com 

Keia Evans   

Samson Properties 

804-512-4494 

keiatheagent.com 

Ashley Fenske 

River City Real Estate Co. 

804-475-0487 

ilovelivinginva.com 

Wes Fertig 

Joyner Fine Properties 

804-339-7722 

joynerfineproperties.com 

Susan Fisher 

Long & Foster 

804-338-3378 

longandfoster.com  

Page George 

Maison Real Estate Boutique 

804-402-4565 

maisonvirginia.com 

Debbie Gibbs 

The Steele Group — Sotheby’s International Realty 

804-402-2024 

sothebysrealty.com 

Aaron Gilbert 

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty 

804-868-0080 

bhhs.com  

Mark Goad 

The Good Life RVA 

804-358-3684 

thegoodliferva.com  

Melissa Grohowski 

Long & Foster 

804-651-1595 

longandfoster.com 

Judy Flaig Graffum 

Judy Flaig Graffum 

804-334-5307 

judygraffum.com 

Meg Grymes 

The Steele Group — Sotheby’s International Realty 

804-282-3136 

sothebysrealty.com 

Elizabeth Hagen 

Joyner Fine Properties 

804-241-6156 

joynerfineproperties.com 

Catherine Ham 

The Pace of Richmond/Keller Williams 

804-677-9118 

thepaceofrichmond.com 

Stephanie Harding  

Venture Agency 

804-582-7653 

ventureagencyrva.com 

Kathryn Harned 

Reynolds EmpowerHome Team/Keller Williams  

561-351-8690 

rtrsells.com  

Lauryn Haynie 

One South Realty Group 

804-246-3037 

lovetherivercity.com   

Annemarie Hensley 

Compass  

804-221-4365 

compass.com 

Michael Hippchen 

Nest Realty 

804-683-1552 

nestrealty.com  

Neil Hodge 

Small & Associates, Inc. 

804-456-6000 

smallrealestate.com 

Jessica Houser 

Nest Realty 

540-849-8211 

nestrealty.com 

Sarah Huffman 

River City Real Estate  

540-259-1195 

ilovelivinginva.com  

Sarah Jarvis 

One South Realty Group 

804-356-4700 

onesouthrealty.com 

Jimmette Jones 

Joyner Fine Properties 

804-270-9440 

joynerfineproperties.com 

Teri Jones

Samson Properties

804-886-1922

samsonproperties.net

JoanElaine Justice 

The Reynolds Empower Home Team/Keller Williams 

804-539-9779 

empowerhome.com 

John Kendig  

Long & Foster  

804-405-0945 

longandfoster.com 

Tricia Kinder 

Fathom Realty 

804-944-5770 

fathomrealty.com

Bill LaFratta 

Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville 

804-288-2100 

srmfre.com    

Nicole Lee  

Samson Properties 

804-833-9962 

samsonproperties.net  

Josh Lee 

Keller Williams  

804-437-2319 

kw.com 

Andrea Levine 

One South Realty Group 

804-647-2828  

andrealevine.com 

Karen Loewen 

Compass 

804-356-6772 

compass.com 

Dianne Long 

Napier ERA Realtors 

804-794-4531 

napierera.com 

Daphne MacDougall 

The Steele Group — Sotheby's International Realty 

804-399-5842 

sothebysrealty.com 

Marguerite Mankins 

The Steele Group — Sotheby’s International Realty 

804-382-7460 

sothebysrealty.com 

Jess McLaughlin 

Long & Foster 

804-655-5128 

longandfoster.com  

Teresa Melton 

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty 

804-334-7560 

penfedrealty.com 

Eva Miglionico  

Fathom Realty  

804-873-3311 

fathomrealty.com 

Rob Moss 

Long & Foster 

804-402-3504 

longandfoster.com 

Christine Mottley 

Samson Properties 

804-586-0765 

samsonproperties.net 

James Nay 

River City Elite Properties 

804-704-1944 

jamesnay.com 

Ana Nuckols 

River City Real Estate 

804-569-5645 

ilovelivinginva.com   

Jonathan Orcutt 

Maison Real Estate Boutique 

804-374-8961 

maisonvirginia.com 

Rebecca Orcutt 

Maison Real Estate Boutique 

804-374-8961 

maisonvirginia.com 

Jon Osborn 

Smith Realty Group 

804-814-7109 

srg.team  

Kathryn Oti 

Rashkind Saunders & Co. 

804-467-8901 

rashkindsaunders.com  

John Pace   

The Pace of Richmond/Keller Williams 

804-495-0513 

thepaceofrichmond.com  

Cathy Pecci 

Long & Foster 

804-346-4411 

longandfoster.com   

Laura Peery 

The Steele Group — Sotheby's International Realty 

804-921-0236 

laurapeery.com 

Cherese Pendleton  

Samson Properties 

804-464-7342 

closewithcherese.com 

Ali Poore 

Compass 

804-955-8392 

compass.com 

Amy Pryor   

The Yeatman Group 

804-639-4663 

theyeatmangroup.com  

Chad Ramsey 

Valentine Properties 

804-423-6000 

valentinepropertiesva.com 

Graham Rashkind 

Rashkind Saunders & Co. Real Estate 

804-308-5211 

rashkindsaunders.com 

Lauren Renschler 

The Yeatman Group 

804-495-8161 

theyeatmangroup.com  

Sallie Rhett 

Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville  

804-538-4187 

srmfre.com 

Justine Rice 

Liz Moore & Associates  

804-594-5870 

lizmoore.com 

Kelly Ross 

Liz Moore & Associates 

732-337-8626 

lizmoore.com 

Sheri Rosner  

Long & Foster 

804-229-5508 

longandfoster.com  

Brad Ruckart 

Ruckart Real Estate 

804-909-2346 

ruckartre.com 

Seth Schemahorn  

The Pace of Richmond/Keller Williams 

804-840-8060  

thepaceofrichmond.com 

Lollie Shankle  

Long & Foster  

804-855-4222 

longandfoster.com 

Jennie Barrett Shaw 

The Steele Group — Sotheby’s International Realty 

804-399-9190 

sothebysrealty.com 

Sarah Kate Shepherd 

Long & Foster — Grove 

804-288-8888 

longandfoster.com 

Charlott Sickal  

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty 

804-549-9571 

penfedrealty.com 

Phillip Skaggs 

Maison Real Estate Boutique 

804-304-1395 

maisonvirginia.com 

Cory Smith 

Smith Realty Group 

804-461-6876 

srg.team 

Matthew Squilla 

The Steele Group — Sotheby's International Realty 

352-262-3387 

sothebysrealty.com  

Alicia Soekawa 

The Collaborative 

804-596-9138 

thecollaborativere.com 

Anne Soffee 

Small & Associates 

804-868-8163 

smallrealestate.com 

Angie Steele 

Long & Foster 

804-314-3579 

longandfoster.com 

Karen Stephens 

Long & Foster — Grove 

804-514-4769 

longandfoster.com 

Janelle Stevenson 

Samson Properties 

804-822-0172 

rvajanelle.com 

Clair Blackwell Stewart

Charles A. Rose Co., Inc. 

804-409-3312 

charlesarose.com 

Donna Stewart 

Samson Properties 

804-357-2082 

samsonproperties.net

James Strum  

The Strum Group 

804-288-8888 

thestrumgroup.com 

Morgan Thurston 

River Fox Realty  

540-270-7772 

riverfoxrealty.com 

Meg Traynham  

Long & Foster Real Estate 

804-356-9045 

longandfoster.com 

Alease Washington 

ICON Realty Group 

804-519-7840 

iconrealtyrva.com 

Shameka Washington 

ICON Realty Group 

804-380-4466 

iconrealtyrva.com 

Marianna Wiley 

One South Realty Group 

804-353-0009 

onesouthrealty.com

Lee Williams 

Napier Realtors ERA 

804-943-3567 

napierera.com 

Mark Wilson  

RVA Realty 

804-215-1469 

rvarealtyinc.com  

Kyle Yeatman 

The Yeatman Group 

804-500-6607 

theyeatmangroup.com  