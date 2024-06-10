Referred Real Estate Agents 2024

Illustration via Getty Images
In March, we distributed our Referred Real Estate Agent survey to 3,889 subscribers and 5,636 Realtors from a list provided by the Richmond Association of Realtors. We invited both groups to share the names of three real estate agents they would recommend to a friend or family member for their market knowledge, negotiation skills, professionalism, customer service and integrity. The agents listed below earned the most votes.
Bentley Affendikis
Joyner Fine Properties
804-938-3539
Feras Almomani
Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville Real Estate
804-274-9468
Catena Armstrong
Rashkind Saunders & Co.
804-839-3822
Marlene Austin
ICON Realty Group
804-437-1253
Nikki Axman
Venture Agency
804-582-7653
Amy Beem
Samson Properties
540-681-1500
Susie Benson
The Steele Group — Sotheby’s International Realty
804-334-3966
Shana Bloom
Bloom Real Estate
804-767-2627
Caleb Boyer
Providence Hill Real Estate
804-955-8668
Joie Boykins
East Coast Realty & Relocation, Powered by eXp Realty
804-248-0109
Maria Brent
The Steele Group — Sotheby’s International Realty
804-310-1259
Chelsea Brown
Keller Williams/Richmond West
804-502-2689
Joe Cafarella
River Fox Realty
804-212-7507
Ernie Chamberlain
George: A Real Estate Group
804-921-4307
Cabell Childress
Long & Foster/Cabell Childress Group
804-340-7000
Mark Cipolletti
Keller Williams
804-349-6463
Angie Cooper
River Fox Realty
804-986-2133
Sean L. Craft
Long & Foster
804-338-3800
John Daylor Jr.
Joyner Fine Properties/Daylor Stiles Team
804-347-1122
Cassie Dickerson
Liz Moore & Associates
804-397-9258
Jennie Dotts
Long & Foster
804-370-6565
Jim Dunn
Joyner Fine Properties
804-864-0323
Ali Elk Friske
Maison Real Estate Boutique
310-403-6889
Keia Evans
Samson Properties
804-512-4494
Ashley Fenske
River City Real Estate Co.
804-475-0487
Wes Fertig
Joyner Fine Properties
804-339-7722
Susan Fisher
Long & Foster
804-338-3378
Page George
Maison Real Estate Boutique
804-402-4565
Debbie Gibbs
The Steele Group — Sotheby’s International Realty
804-402-2024
Aaron Gilbert
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty
804-868-0080
Mark Goad
The Good Life RVA
804-358-3684
Melissa Grohowski
Long & Foster
804-651-1595
Judy Flaig Graffum
Judy Flaig Graffum
804-334-5307
Meg Grymes
The Steele Group — Sotheby’s International Realty
804-282-3136
Elizabeth Hagen
Joyner Fine Properties
804-241-6156
Catherine Ham
The Pace of Richmond/Keller Williams
804-677-9118
Stephanie Harding
Venture Agency
804-582-7653
Kathryn Harned
Reynolds EmpowerHome Team/Keller Williams
561-351-8690
Lauryn Haynie
One South Realty Group
804-246-3037
Annemarie Hensley
Compass
804-221-4365
Michael Hippchen
Nest Realty
804-683-1552
Neil Hodge
Small & Associates, Inc.
804-456-6000
Jessica Houser
Nest Realty
540-849-8211
Sarah Huffman
River City Real Estate
540-259-1195
Sarah Jarvis
One South Realty Group
804-356-4700
Jimmette Jones
Joyner Fine Properties
804-270-9440
Teri Jones
Samson Properties
804-886-1922
JoanElaine Justice
The Reynolds Empower Home Team/Keller Williams
804-539-9779
John Kendig
Long & Foster
804-405-0945
Tricia Kinder
Fathom Realty
804-944-5770
Bill LaFratta
Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville
804-288-2100
Nicole Lee
Samson Properties
804-833-9962
Josh Lee
Keller Williams
804-437-2319
Andrea Levine
One South Realty Group
804-647-2828
Karen Loewen
Compass
804-356-6772
Dianne Long
Napier ERA Realtors
804-794-4531
Daphne MacDougall
The Steele Group — Sotheby's International Realty
804-399-5842
Marguerite Mankins
The Steele Group — Sotheby’s International Realty
804-382-7460
Jess McLaughlin
Long & Foster
804-655-5128
Teresa Melton
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty
804-334-7560
Eva Miglionico
Fathom Realty
804-873-3311
Rob Moss
Long & Foster
804-402-3504
Christine Mottley
Samson Properties
804-586-0765
James Nay
River City Elite Properties
804-704-1944
Ana Nuckols
River City Real Estate
804-569-5645
Jonathan Orcutt
Maison Real Estate Boutique
804-374-8961
Rebecca Orcutt
Maison Real Estate Boutique
804-374-8961
Jon Osborn
Smith Realty Group
804-814-7109
Kathryn Oti
Rashkind Saunders & Co.
804-467-8901
John Pace
The Pace of Richmond/Keller Williams
804-495-0513
Cathy Pecci
Long & Foster
804-346-4411
Laura Peery
The Steele Group — Sotheby's International Realty
804-921-0236
Cherese Pendleton
Samson Properties
804-464-7342
Ali Poore
Compass
804-955-8392
Amy Pryor
The Yeatman Group
804-639-4663
Chad Ramsey
Valentine Properties
804-423-6000
Graham Rashkind
Rashkind Saunders & Co. Real Estate
804-308-5211
Lauren Renschler
The Yeatman Group
804-495-8161
Sallie Rhett
Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville
804-538-4187
Justine Rice
Liz Moore & Associates
804-594-5870
Kelly Ross
Liz Moore & Associates
732-337-8626
Sheri Rosner
Long & Foster
804-229-5508
Brad Ruckart
Ruckart Real Estate
804-909-2346
Seth Schemahorn
The Pace of Richmond/Keller Williams
804-840-8060
Lollie Shankle
Long & Foster
804-855-4222
Jennie Barrett Shaw
The Steele Group — Sotheby’s International Realty
804-399-9190
Sarah Kate Shepherd
Long & Foster — Grove
804-288-8888
Charlott Sickal
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty
804-549-9571
Phillip Skaggs
Maison Real Estate Boutique
804-304-1395
Cory Smith
Smith Realty Group
804-461-6876
Matthew Squilla
The Steele Group — Sotheby's International Realty
352-262-3387
Alicia Soekawa
The Collaborative
804-596-9138
Anne Soffee
Small & Associates
804-868-8163
Angie Steele
Long & Foster
804-314-3579
Karen Stephens
Long & Foster — Grove
804-514-4769
Janelle Stevenson
Samson Properties
804-822-0172
Clair Blackwell Stewart
Charles A. Rose Co., Inc.
804-409-3312
Donna Stewart
Samson Properties
804-357-2082
James Strum
The Strum Group
804-288-8888
Morgan Thurston
River Fox Realty
540-270-7772
Meg Traynham
Long & Foster Real Estate
804-356-9045
Alease Washington
ICON Realty Group
804-519-7840
Shameka Washington
ICON Realty Group
804-380-4466
Marianna Wiley
One South Realty Group
804-353-0009
Lee Williams
Napier Realtors ERA
804-943-3567
Mark Wilson
RVA Realty
804-215-1469
Kyle Yeatman
The Yeatman Group
804-500-6607