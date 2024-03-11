Rocking St. Patrick’s Day

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Don something green and pack the streets for Shamrock the Block on Saturday, March 16. Featuring live music, a bevy of beers and more than enough food to go around, the free festival runs from noon to 6 p.m. along Leigh Street between BTM Movieland at Boulevard Square and the Bon Secours Training Center.

This is the second year that the block party will be hosted in the Scott’s Addition neighborhood; it originated in Shockoe Bottom prior to relocating in 2014 to Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

All ages are welcome, as are leashed pets, and the celebration runs rain or shine.

shamrocktheblock.com