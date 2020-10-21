Beer Garden

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Oktoberfest at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is a family thing. Of course, the event has beer from Center of the Universe Brewing Co. and food from the garden’s caterer, but attendees can also enjoy the garden’s exhibit "Wind, Waves and Light" and games on the lawn, including super-sized Jenga, cornhole and ladder golf.

There’s also music from local bluegrass band Jackass Flats, all included in the admission price ($8 to $14). Canned goods will be collected at the fall celebration on Oct. 24 to benefit local food bank Feed More. All garden tickets are timed, and the event starts at 11 a.m.