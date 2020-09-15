Blowing in the Wind

× Expand "Memory of Water," a sculpture by George Sherwood at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden (Photo by Beth Monroe)

As Virginia continues to reopen, a trip to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s 50 acres leaves plenty of room for outdoor social distancing. The garden has been transformed with 13 large stainless-steel pieces of art that move and change with the wind. Running through Oct. 18, “M&T Bank: Wind, Waves and Light: Art in Motion by George Sherwood” features distinctive kinetic sculptures from the award-winning American sculptor.

Building a bridge between nature, science and art, his pieces mimic shimmering leaves, flocks of birds and schools of fish. He accounts for wind speed and direction, time of day, and qualities of light for his reflective creations. As you discover each installation (a location map is available online), snag a photo or video and tag it with #WindWavesandLight and be entered to win a prize package.

The exhibition is included with garden admission ($8 to $14), and timed tickets are required. The tickets must be purchased online; no walk-ups are allowed.

lewisginter.org