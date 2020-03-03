Agents of Voting

× Expand Photo courtesy Virginia Museum of History & Culture

The next Election Day in Virginia will be a state holiday. That should make it easier for working people to get to the polls and cut down on long lines at lunchtime and in the evening. Of course, there was a time when the commonwealth’s elected officials weren’t passing laws to make voting easier — in fact, they had to be forced to include all citizens. An exhibition at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, “Agents of Change: Female Activism in Virginia From Women’s Suffrage to Today,” examines the history of women’s political activism in the state since 1920, when they were given the right to vote. It features artifacts from the museum’s collection as well as new acquisitions and opens March 8, running through Sept. 27.

Free.

virginiahistory.org