Piecing Together

Classical Revolution RVA’s Mozart Festival will string into Church Hill on Oct. 7, offering a full day of opportunities to engage with the composer’s repertoire.

“We want to get people excited about the music … so that they are hungry for more and explore the art form as a whole,” says Becca Longhenry, general director of Classical Revolution RVA, a collective that aims to bring classical music out of the concert hall and into everyday venues. This year’s festival focuses on reassembling what we know about Mozart, or as Longhenry puts it, “taking all of the pieces and putting them together and contextualizing him.”

Events range from children’s programming and Austrian wine tastings to a lecture examining Mozart’s handling of racial stereotypes, complete with remarks from Allison Smith of the Black Opera Research Network and a related aria performance.

classicalrevolutionrva.com