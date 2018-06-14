Richmond Food News: Week of June 11-15

× Expand Corn custard, shiitake jelly, shiitake mushrooms, blue crab, seaweed-cured eggs and herbs from Longoven, set to open its brick-and-mortar location at 2939 W. Clay St. this month (Photo by Fred Turko)

The Long-awaited Longoven

Hoping to transfer a loyal pop-up following to their highly anticipated brick-and-mortar, Longoven co-owners Patrick Phelan, wife Megan Fitzroy Phelan and Andrew Manning will soon debut the restaurant's new home at 2939 W. Clay St. in Scott’s Addition. Their culinary vision includes a unique two-in-one restaurant style unseen in the Richmond dining community. (Richmond magazine)

The Scoop on Strawberry Street

Summer technically starts next week, which means it's officially ice cream season. I've been selfishly contacting Whisk owner and pastry chef Morgan Botwinick for the past three months for the opening date of her newest venture, Scoop, an ice cream shop located on Strawberry Street (a mere five-minute walk from Richmond magazine offices). Botwinick is bringing major creativity to the frozen treats, and we got the scoop (all the puns intended) on what ice cream fans can expect from the new operation. (Richmond magazine)

Temple Opens Its Doors

How does a hibiscus negroni sound? What about a papaya salad? If you’re in the mood for a fresh style of cuisine with Laotian influences, check out Temple, the newest venture from Sabai co-owners Brandon Pearson and Joe Kiatsuranon. The restaurant opened its doors on June 12 at 2713 W. Broad St. next door to Sabai. Envision rustic flavors, a focus on comfort food and a heavy dose of noodle dishes. (Richmond magazine)

A Boozy Field Trip

Want to run around the Science Museum of Virginia with a Belle Isle Moonshine cocktail in hand while getting your nerd on? If the answer is yes (which it should be), head to the SMV June 14 for the first session of the quarterly series Science on Tap. The event is in coordination with the museum's "Body Worlds: Animals Inside Out" exhibit. Cool fact: The museum is the only one on the southern East Coast to feature the exhibit, which includes over 100 plastinates of animals. Grab a friend, have a drink or two, and get in touch with your inner Bill Nye. Find all the deets here. (Richmond magazine)

Viva La Milpa

Martin Gonzalez, co-owner of the 24-hour eatery and market La Milpa, has been on a whirlwind journey since becoming a U.S. citizen almost 30 years ago. I spent days with Martin — over breakfast, where I discovered he eats scrambled eggs with cacti, queso and tortillas, usually around 10 a.m., and sweets are his downfall; at his garden, where his excitement was contagious as he discussed his vision to bring local produce from his farm to the market and struggling communities in the area; and over popotillo, an ancient Mexican art form that brought Gonzalez peace when he needed it most. Read the story of his life, rebirth, and revival of La Milpa. (Richmond magazine)

Hemp Pasta

The use of hemp in the food and beverage world is on the rise. Here in Richmond, hemp enthusiasts, VCU grads and business partners Rob Ujevic and Joe Domino have created a healthy pasta alternative, Hempasta. Learn more about the product and where to buy some. (Richmond magazine)

Late Night Returns to Heritage

Creatures of the night, rejoice! Joe Sparatta, chef and owner of Heritage, announced that the restaurant is extending its hours until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturdays and introducing a new late-night snack menu (available from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.) that launches June 15. Lindsey Scheer, founder of the online forum Lindsey's List, is also set to make her debut as bar manager.

Pride at Laura Lee’s

June is Pride Month, and on Saturday, June 16, Laura Lee’s on Forest Hill Avenue plans to celebrate with its first Pop-Up Pride Party. From 4 to 11 p.m., drink specials and rosé will be flowing along with special menu items. Eat and drink for a cause: A portion of proceeds will go to Health Brigade (formerly the Fan Free Clinic), which provides health services, especially to those least served. Belle Isle Moonshine plans to match the donation. Laura Lee's front-of-house manager, Michael Smith, says, “We love that Richmond is a growing city with many communities. Here at Laura Lee's we celebrate and embrace diversity at every possible opportunity.”

Same Space, New Face

The downtown Cupertino’s at 1215 E. Main St. quietly shut its doors and is now home to Yanna’s Cafe, a breakfast and brunch spot with a hint of Greek flair. The restaurant debuted roughly two months ago and is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and closed on the weekends. Expect traditional morning cuisine like omelets and breakfast sandwiches, but with additions like chicken souvlaki served with pita, tzatziki, eggs and home fries to take things up a notch. Part of the downtown lunch crowd and looking for a new spot? The menu offers paninis, burgers and sandwiches, with almost everything on the menu under 10 bucks.

Welcome Aboard the Crazy Train (Food Truck)

Former Chopped contestant and Ozzy Osbourne-lookalike Geoff Carson, or Chef Ozzzy, is the owner of Richmond’s newest food truck on the scene, Crazy Train Xpress, which makes its debut at Strangeways on Saturday, June 16, from 2 to 10 p.m. The name is no coincidence: Menu items are named after Ozzy or Black Sabbath songs. Carson describes his food as “grub food with a rock 'n' roll attitude," and his flagship cheesesteak is made the “Philly way,” with traditional cheese whiz and Amoroso’s rolls. Carson makes homemade sauces, including his Ozzzy sauce, described as ranch with a kick, and the spicy Tears Fill My Eyes, which pairs well with his "bat wings," aka entire chicken wings infused with Bloody Mary mix. Stay tuned for breakfast items, sandwiches and the addition of more vegetarian options once the wheels start turning.

Click for Whole Foods

Amazon and Whole Foods have launched a delivery service through Prime Now that debuted in Richmond, Baltimore, Boston and Philadelphia on June 12. Through the Prime Now app and membership, shoppers can order fresh produce, meat, seafood and locally sourced items from Whole Foods straight from the couch. If you don’t mind waiting two hours, you can get everything delivered for free. If you’re impatient or need it asap, the delivery fee is $7.99 for orders of $35 or more. And yes, select alcohol is also available for delivery (game changer). Delivery from Whole Foods Market through Prime Now is available daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. (News release)

