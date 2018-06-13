Purveyor: Gourmet Hempasta

× Expand Photo by Adrian Walker Brown

History: In 2016, hemp enthusiasts and Virginia Commonwealth University graduates Rob Ujevic and Joe Domino stumbled upon quality hemp flour in the course of researching their passion, which sparked their creative energy. Two years later, after working with the Virginia State University agriculture program, the duo are business partners, offering multiple varieties of hemp pasta.

Specialties: High in fiber and protein, hemp pasta contains essential omega fatty-acids and is lactose-free. “It’s considered to be a superfood,” Ujevic says. It can serve as a substitute for traditional wheat pasta, and Gourmet Hempasta currently sells linguine, shells and fusilli spirals, as well as gluten-free options.

Production methods: Ujevic and Domino’s hemp flour is imported from family-run farms in Kentucky and Pennsylvania. After the flour arrives in Richmond, it’s made into pasta at Bombolini.

Where to find in RVA: Online and at various pop-up events throughout the city.