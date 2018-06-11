× Expand At "Science on Tap: Animals Unleashed," there will be a demonstration of a sheep heart dissection. (Photo courtesy Science Museum of Virginia)

Field trips were always a highlight in school, but what if you could enjoy a field trip to a museum with a beer or cocktail in hand? On Thursday, June 14, from 6 to 10 p.m., the Science Museum of Virginia will debut "Science on Tap: Animals Unleashed," a quarterly, adults-only (21 and up) event in coordination with the "Body Worlds: Animals Inside Out" exhibit.

All the learning and entertainment, no kids.

“All of our exhibit space will be open … you’re not fighting for space on the floor from humans half your size,” says Jeremy Hoffman of the SMV.

“Who said science should just be for kids?” asks Jennifer Guild, manager of communications and curiosity at the SMV. Guild and the rest of the SMV team collaborated for nearly a year and a half to bring an adult-centric event to the museum combining knowledge and a cocktail or two. The goal is to target the 25- to 35-year-old age group.

“We are of that age group and thought, What would we want to do in the museum and how do we make it something that everyone wants to enjoy?” says Hoffman. “We saw this sort of program as a way to activate this age group and thought, Why we don’t play off of this existing exhibit and encourage them to become engaged with animal science?"

Each floor of the museum will host different adult beverages so guests can wander and learn with a drink in hand — Vasen Brewing Co. will be located on the track level of the museum and have two beers available, the main level will offer beer and wine, and the third level will feature signature animal-themed cocktails crafted by Belle Isle Moonshine.

Forget flowers and chocolate: Catherine Lowry Franssen, assistant professor at Longwood University, will discuss animal behavior and mating rituals during the presentation "Sex, Lies and Cannibalism: Wild Mating Rituals Across the Animal Kingdom."

“It’s the kind of thing we may not get to share with our usual school visit, but a chance for us to take a step [toward] more adult-appropriate science questions and topics,” says Guild.

Guests can also enjoy the Samuel L. Jackson-reptile collaboration "Snakes on a Plane" on the 76-foot big screen in the Dome theater and experience a flashback to biology class during the dissection of a sheep heart. When asked just how large a sheep heart is compared to a human, Guild says, “That question is exactly the reason were holding this event. We just want someone that comes here to discover something new and inspire our guests to see science in everyday life.”

Other activities include a discussion on climate change, a live astronomy show, crafting opportunities including creating a dog collar or an animal mask from recycled products. When the buzz kicks in, attendees can head to a green screen and take selfies and other fun pictures.

“We don’t force science down people’s throats," says Guild, "and the big thing is people want to have a good time but enjoy themselves by learning something at the same time. It’s not crazy, hard-hitting science, but being able to do it with beer in hand or listening to somebody talk is a fun and quirky concept.”

The SMV is the only venue on the southern East Coast to feature the "Body Worlds: Animals Inside Out" exhibit, which features 100 plastinates of animals on display including a reindeer, ostrich and bull. Visitors will have the opportunity to view individual organs, blood vessels and entire nervous systems of the animals. Hoffman believes the exhibit provides a unique experience and allows guests to see the close relationship between animals and humans.

“I think we all have an innate curiosity for scientific amazement and surprise, and there’s nothing else like this going on in the city ... we're excited to try something new for our organization as a whole,” he says. “People should come; don’t have scientific FOMO [fear of missing out].”

Food trucks for the event include Dog Wagon and Hungry Turtle. Other Science on Tap events are scheduled for September, January and April.

General admission to "Science on Tap: Animals Unleashed," Thursday, June 14, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Science Museum of Virginia, is $10, $8.50 for members. Entry to “Body Worlds: Animals Inside Out” is an additional $7.50, $5 for members. View "Snakes on a Plane" at 9 p.m. for an additional $5.