Richmond Food News: Week of Jan. 9-13

It's time for your week-in-food review, which, fortunately for you, comes complete with an old-timey PSA, some fried chicken, a new late-night option and a whole lotta beer:

Got beer? Richmond sure does. Now there's a handy trail you can follow to taste your way through 23 of the area's breweries. Like the Oregon Trail, but with less dysentery. Find more on your future adventure, below. (Photo by Stephanie Breijo)

Sun's out, buns out — between fried-chicken (breakfast) sandos, ginuary and ramen, here's what to catch this weekend:

Sunday morning you'll find fried-chicken (biscuit) sandwiches and vegan "chicken" at Isley Brewing Co. when Mean Bird pops up for brunch. Expect chicken 'n' waffles, beermosas, shrimp & grits, and more, all from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Mean Bird Food Truck)

That Gin Den event at Metzger we mentioned last week got pushed to this Sunday due to that snowstorm, so get thee to Metzger from 5 p.m. and onward for gin-focused beverages whose proceeds benefit The Blue Sky Foundation. (Metzger Bar & Butchery)

Well hello there! Fancy kicking off your week in delicious fashion? The Jackdaw's cooking up another pop-up at Millie's, and this time it's slinging Japanese cuisine. Stop by on Monday night for crispy pig's head, yuzu kosho ramen, green tea custard and more! Already salivating? Salivate some more while you read the menu, here.

And now for a few (inter)national links:

In this week's episode of "International Politics and You: A Food-Related Incentive to Care," let's check in on the UK post-Brexit vote to see how its agricultural structure is faring without its predominantly immigrant-based farm labor. Ah, it looks like the vote and widespread anti-immigration sentiment are hindering farm workers' returns to Britain, which is causing panic and a logistical meltdown over what will happen to acres and acres of strawberries and other produce if left unpicked. Should our own country kick out much of America's farm labor, it seems we may meet a similar fate. Tune in next time for further developments. (Modern Farmer)

More immediately back home, let's read up on the history of American whiskey, now animated with .gifs. This li'l lesson is packed with valuable insight into our trade relations and, of course, just how our country's production ramped up over the last couple centuries. (First We Feast)

Till next time, I'll be cheers-ing to our upcoming Elby Awards, Prohibition-era "medicinal whiskey" or no.