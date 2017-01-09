Heritage Launches Late-Night Service

× Expand Got late-night cravings? Find dishes such as fried sugar toads with pickled cauliflower and sauce gribiche at Heritage until 1 or 2 a.m., Thursday through Saturday. (Photo courtesy Joe Sparatta)

To those who work late, love nightlife, long to kick off weekends in style or want a hangout spot in the Fan, Heritage salutes you. That's why, beginning this Thursday, the Elby Award-winning restaurant from chef Joe Sparatta will offer late-night service with cocktail specials, rotating small plates and sandwiches from the kitchen, and a more laid-back atmosphere from Thursdays to Saturdays every week until 1 or 2 a.m.

“I’m just gonna be cooking some weird food late at night, some sloppy sandwiches," says Sparatta, who plans to kick off the sandwich of the week with a "McRib" featuring house-made pork fries, bread-and-butter pickles and chopped onion on a toasted brioche bun. You can also expect dishes such as croquettes; "drunk fries" with cheddar, smoked cream cheese, tomato aïoli and barbecued pork belly; fried broccoli with yuzu-kosho aïoli; fish dip; lettuce wraps; pickle plates; and chicken wings with Texas Mike's hot sauce, all from $4 to $10.

On the cocktail front, bar manager Tim Quinn is heading up the program, which will include classics — $7 for old-fashioneds, negronis, Manhattans, daiquiris and margaritas — as well as one or two drinks from Heritage's cocktail list, plus shot-and-beer "boilermaker" combos like a Kriek beer from Bullfrog Brewery paired with a shot of El Silencio mezcal. "We will have a special late menu with a shifting classic tiki drink I want people open up to," says Quinn. "I'll probably start with one of my personal faves, the Singapore Sling: When properly proportioned with the right spirits selected for it, this drink is a killer."

Heritage late-night service is set to start around 9:30 or 10 p.m., and run until 1 or 2 a.m. on Thursdays, and last until 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Along with cheap eats and drink specials, you'll also find more casual attire from the staff — fewer vests and ties — and more lively music.

"I'm a bit of an audiophile, so I have taken over the music curation at Heritage, which I'm very proud of," Quinn says. "The late-night [playlist] will reflect that and have hip-hop, danceable rock, soul, disco and lots of good music that any reader of WIRED, Pitchfork or Paste would appreciate."

Heritage is located in the Fan at 1627 W. Main St. and begins late-night service this Thursday.