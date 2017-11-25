2017 Women & Minority-Owned: Craft & Design

Inspired by Small Business Saturday, Richmond magazine is highlighting some of the area's women- and minority-owned businesses, which historically have been underrepresented in contrast with the overall population. Here are some of RVA's crafters and designers. Make sure to also check out our featured businesses specializing in: Health & Wellness

Services & Giving Back CRAFT & DESIGN Neshama Handmade Goods Meagan Barber sells items at several craft markets around town — her longest-running event being at the annual Carytown Artisan Market, set for Dec. 10 this year. "I make pretty things for wonderful people!" Barber says. "I have been crocheting for a long time and love making fun things for folks. I make everything from amigurumi toys to home decor and soft, cozy wearables." This weekend, use the code "gobble17" in her Etsy shop at checkout and get 30 percent off any purchase over $20. Nina Zabal - La Fabrica Shop Richmonder Cynthia (Nina) Cuba de Zabal is a surface designer and owner of an online fabric shop, which offers custom designs on knit fabric. "I'm a maker at heart and have been designing for over 15 years," Zabal says. "I love that my designs can turn into clothing or appear on products and bring beauty to people's lives." Zabal is running a Thanksgiving sale through Cyber Monday at midnight. Use the code "TURKEYTIME" for 20 percent off all retail custom prints. Love This Rupa Singh operates Love This, a mobile boutique out of a vintage Airstream Trailer geared at inspiring consumers to make ethical shopping choices. "[As] curators of goods that do good, we highlight brands that place equal value in the design of their products as they do their social, environmental and economic impact," Singh says. "Our handmade collection includes apparel, jewelry, personal accessories, shoes, paper goods and home decor that empower and support others." Singh will be at the Over the River Holiday Market on Sunday, and will be giving 15 percent off of purchases with each customer's commitment to this pledge to shop "good" Sunday. Anika Colombo Photography Anika Colombo is a photographer in the Richmond area specializing in both fine art portraiture and emotive storytelling sessions. "The best part about my job is capturing the tiny moments and details that are unique to that time in your life," Colombo says. "Little fingers tangled in their mother’s hair twirling, silly giggles and the sweet snuggles from your little ones. Those moments are fleeting and having photographs to document those memories is invaluable." Colombo offers a full line of luxury print products, albums and wall art to display portraits, as well as styling consultations with each session. Wehgo Amanda Farnum designs “high-end,” modern paint-by-number kits for adults and kids ($29 each). You can find her products online or at a number of shopping events this holiday season, including the Over The River Makers Market, Bizarre Market at Chop Suey Books and the Bizarre Bazaar. "I started this business a little over a year ago and I love getting to share my love of art, craft and design with my customers," Farnum says. "My kits are perfect for at-home paint parties and they make great gifts." Farnum has a sale through Monday on any two kits for $50, plus free shipping with the code "SHOPSMALL." india + everest Stephanie Laimana owns india + everest, a modern children's clothing e-commerce shop with a vintage flair. "Take a peek at the treasures we have for your little ones," Laimana says. "If you’re looking for quality and unique kids clothes with a global flair make sure and #shopsmall." Use the discount code "#thankful2017" at checkout online. Shelley Williams, Portrait Artist Shelley Williams was born and raised in Richmond, and went to college at the Art Institute of Pittsburgh. After art school, she left for New York City to start a job as a storyboard artist. She has done commercials for Diet Coke, Pepsi, McDonalds, Aetna, Infinity, Harley Davison, Capital one, Bankrate and BMW. "I loved NYC, but after 9/11 I missed home, moved back, and started freelancing from home," Williams says. "In the storyboard world, you can be really busy or it's dry as a desert. So to fill in the time I started to do portraits, which I have always loved. It’s so relaxing and I love hearing stories about the people I have drawn. It feels significant to be a part of celebrating and honoring loved ones." Williams says she was "blown away" by the responses to her portraits, and this is her second holiday season freelancing them.

"My pencil drawings are done with pencil and paper," Williams says. "My color portraits are done in photoshop and Richmond Camera prints them on watercolor paper. I work 24/7, so people can contact me anytime through my Facebook page." Williams is offering $25 off if anyone mentions seeing her work in Richmond magazine. Still Around Illustration Alison Thompson's business is still in development as she works on becoming registered as a sole proprietor, so she's currently relying on word of mouth, "so that when I’m official I’ll have some buzz!" Her online store sells art prints, clothes and accessories. "Since I’m not a licensed seller, I’m currently selling prints through Society6," Thompson says. TAILOR Taylor Pitera owns TAILOR, an RVA-based e-commerce brand featuring women's clothing and accessories. Pitera also offers in-home client shopping services and local delivery. "I offer on-trend, versatile clothing to women who use fashion as a way of self-expression," Pitera says. "I love what I do because I never feel like I’m working and I love making my customers happy." TAILOR is offering 25 percent off and free shipping, plus a free necklace on orders over $75 through Cyber Monday. Firefly Designs & Co Jennifer Zurn's Firefly Designs & Co. products are featured in several local shops including The Lazy Daisy, ReVintage, Knot Too Shabby and One Rose Decor. Her rustic paper products have a "snarky side" and she specializes in "hilarious, slightly-inappropriate greeting cards for all occasions." "I love what I do because it brings a smile to people's faces and makes them giggle," Zurn says. "Sharing a little laughter with others is what it's all about!" Zurn is offering a six-pack of cards for $15 plus shipping in her Etsy shop. For Posh Sake Brooke Fulwider's For Posh Sake specializes in personalized gifts, apparel, home decor, accessories and more. "We have been an e-commerce [site] for four years and recently expanded into our first storefront located at 9502 Chamberlayne Road," Fulwider says. This weekend, 10 customers will win a Kendra Scott necklace — a $70 value, as well as storewide sales and giveaways. Afton Tyree Photography Afton Tyree is a Richmond-based photographer specializing in weddings, family and maternity photography. For Small Business Saturday, Tyree offered a 100 percent match in gift vouchers for donations to The Carrying On Project, a charity providing baby carriers to military families in need. Handiwork By Meredith Meredith Flynn does a wide range of custom art ranging from pendants, hand engraving (certified Journeyman Engraver through the Commonwealth of Virginia) and pet portraits to custom painted denim and more. "I love what I do because I get to make something that someone is going to use or has a sentimental connection to," Flynn says. "I love making something that they are going to love for years and years." Flynn is also working on a collection where 30 percent of the proceeds from each sale will go toward IBD research. Basket & Bike Anne Poarch's Basket & Bike Shop offers gift cards for their popular guided bicycle excursions, picnic rides and bike rentals along the Virginia Capital Trail and on the Avenues of RVA. The online Basket & Bike Shop is also a great place to find stocking stuffer to splurge on the casual rider, commuter, road cyclist or just the nature-lover in your family. "I love seeing more people embrace a lifestyle that can have such a local focus and a positive impact on health and environment, while looking chic," Poarch says. "I often bike in heels, but I love that we each can embrace our own bike style." Hey, Good Eye! Amanda Burton's favorite part of her e-commerce business is that, "it’s like a treasure hunt." "I go to thrift stores, estate sales and auctions and rescue fabulous vintage and modern items," Burton says. "I love that an item someone discarded gets a brand new life." Wild Helix Jenny Martos' Wild Helix is based out of a small studio in Richmond and features hand-made patina metal jewelry with a focus on geometric design. "The Wild Helix collection is inspired by the natural world and heavily influenced by the intersection of art and science," Martos says. Use code "SHOPSMALL" for 20 percent off through Cyber Monday. TheWittySoulRVA Jennifer Patterson started TheWittySoulRVA in early 2017, specializing in hand-drawn greeting cards for all occasions. TheWittySoulRVA can be found online, at local markets and a few local shops. "TheWittySoulRVA has also begun doing custom house and pet cartoons, so stock up for your family and friends for the holidays," Patterson says. "Please visit our Etsy site for 20 percent off all goods through Wednesday, Nov. 29 — no code necessary."

TheHennaLady.com Colleen Heller offers henna DIY kits, henna-designed shirts and kitchen accessories and gift certificates for single appointments at her Midlothian studio. Heller also does holiday parties (including face painting). "I’m passionate about henna body art and have been doing it professionally for over 12 years because I love it and love to share my art with others!" Heller says. She will be offering 20 percent off until Tuesday with the code "RVA20." Water’s Edge Design Julia Ogden loves to create, design, restore and repurpose, "everything from custom hand-lettered signs to antique furniture." She also styles for local photographers and florists and has a passion for interior styling. "I am constantly digging through old homes and barns and pulling off the road whenever I see an antique store or flea market," Ogden says. "I love being able to take something that looks sad or forgotten, and make it beautiful again. To look at a space and see the potential in it, to help a customer find their own personal style and include sentimental pieces and new items to make their space feel cozy and cohesive." Ogden is offering 10 percent off custom orders finalized by midnight on Nov. 27. Thirteen Feathers Jewelry Kara Pierce owns Thirteen Feathers Jewelry, where she makes custom and one-of-a-kind pieces. "I love being able to work with individuals to create something specially for them and their loved ones!" Pierce says. "It's about creating something that will be worn everyday, on special occasions, that means something to the one wearing it! I love creating and working with my hands." Misfit Moon Photography Pierce also owns Misfit Moon Photography. "I love to capture the joy of everyday," Pierce says. "From family photos, senior portraits, and engagements to lifestyle, pet and business photography. I love capturing memories for years to come!" Pierce is currently running a mini session special to help raise money for Anna, a "beautiful 9-year-old girl who is fighting her second battle with cancer." Focus on Joy Photography Jessica Capozzola is a wedding, newborn and portrait photographer for "laid-back, authentic and fun-loving growing families." "Through Focus on Joy Photography, I aim to capture true-to-life, authentic moments between you and your loved ones," Capozzola says. "More than anything, I value the relationships I build and cultivate with my clients and newfound friends, and I cherish my time spent getting to know the real you." This weekend, Capozzola is offering new clients 10 percent off all photography sessions (except weddings) when scheduled before midnight on Nov. 27. Art Not Ivory Carrie Lensch started “Art Not Ivory” several years ago as a way to help in the fight to save critically endangered African elephants. "I spread awareness through my art — as an example that beautiful things can be created by true artisans without taking the life of an elephant," Lensch says, "and my art helps rather than harms -- and to tangibly contribute in the fight to save these magnificent creatures." Lensch donates 25 percent from all sales to conservation efforts and her work ranges from paintings to stuffed animals, screen printed shirts, children’s books, jewelry, blankets and more. Lensch will be at the Over the River Makers Market at Perk Bon Air on Sunday, Nov. 26, at The Celebration Market on Sunday, Dec. 3, and at The Brunch Market at Lunch and Supper on Sunday, Dec. 10. Handsocks Casey Bunn invented a new kind of baby mitten on a ski trip and decided to call them Handsocks. "I love them because they have become so much more than mittens," Bunn says. "Handsocks have the 'blankie' effect perfect for the coddle feel." Handsocks donates a portion of every pair sold to children in need. Customers can receive 25 percent off through Cyber Monday using the code: SANTABABY. Jeweler's Services, Inc. Jill LaPrad's Jeweler Services, Inc. in Carytown specialists in the design, creation and repair of fine jewelry. "Every piece of jewelry has a story, and we love being a part of it," LaPrad says. "Whether we are creating a custom engagement ring from scratch or repairing a family heirloom, we give each piece personal attention." Sarah Kane Photography Serving the greater Richmond area with her studio located in North Chesterfield, Sarah Kane specializes in newborn, maternity and family portraits. "Life is not always happy and I love the work that I do because I get to see the best of families," Kane says. "The smiles, the love and the connections between them. When photographing newborns I get to experience the most exciting time in a couples life that is filled with love and joy."