2017 Women & Minority-Owned: Health & Wellness

This holiday season, Richmond magazine is highlighting women- and minority-owned small businesses, which have been historically underrepresented. Here are some of RVA's health and wellness gurus. Make sure to also check out our featured businesses specializing in:
- Craft & Design
- Food & Drink
- Pets, Parties & Personal Styling
- Services & Giving Back
HEALTH & WELLNESS
FITNESS
Shannon Somogyi is the creator and owner Mobile Yoga & Wellness studio, which she launched in June.
"I rescued an old RV, completely renovated it, and turned it into a studio on wheels," Somogyi says. "I drive around RVA offering yoga and wellness classes and workshops and set up at events/festivals doing the same but also rolling out the canopy selling yoga and wellness wares, featuring mostly locally made items."
Somogyi says she loves the look on people's faces when they realize that the studio is inside the RV and that her business, "isn't just about me."
"This business was created to foster more holistic care and other amazing small businesses in the field in and around Virginia," Somogyi says.
Her website is offering deals on yoga classes through Cyber Monday. You can also visit the RV at a pop-up Holiday Shop scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 16, from noon to 5 p.m. at Strangeways Brewing.
Michelle Lee Landon shares the healing practice of yoga in non traditional spaces.
"My mission is to share yoga in a manner that is accessible and affordable for all and to partner with other local businesses/ take our practice outside in RVA when the weather allows," Landon says. "Holidays, and life itself, can be stressful for all of us — so self care is necessary to show up as the best versions of ourselves."
This holiday weekend, you can find Landon at Vasen Brewing Co. (3331 W. Moore St.) on Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Hofheimer Building on Monday at 7 p.m. for Candlelight Yoga.
Sandi Cauley owns a boutique dance and fitness studio in Scott's Addition.
"We love making fitness classes so fun it doesn’t feel like a workout," Cauley says. "And the more unique the class the better: surf, pound, hip-hop, volee, barre and more."
Try a free class with code "thanks17."
Gabi Day is the owner and founder of Bright Body — an e-commerce business that participates in different pop-up events during the holidays.
"I developed a passion for healthy living after dealing with chronic illness for almost 10 years," Day says. "I was already eating organic, exercising, and incorporating mindfulness practices into my daily life, but I knew I could do better with my personal care products. I tried looking for a brand as picky as I am, but I couldn’t find it. Hence, Bright Body was born!"
This weekend, Day is offering 20 percent off purchases $50 or more and 25 percent off purchases $100 or more — no coupon code needed (discounts automatically applied at checkout until 11:59 p.m. on Monday).
Robin Ashworth is the owner and manager of Synergy, a boutique studio that intentionally keeps classes small to focus on careful, individual attention and instruction.
"We are primarily a classical, hatha yoga studio, but we also offer vinyasa, Yin, restorative, yoga barre, prenatal, as well as classes for young people with special needs," Ashworth says. "Most of our teachers trained by the Himalayan Institute, myself included."
Ashworth says the business has been owned by three women, in succession, and they are all friends, so transfer of ownership has been, "a lot like passing a baby from one set of arms to another."
HOLIDAY SPECIALS
Synergy is running a "Give Happy Holiday Special" that offers one month unlimited yoga plus one private session with an E-RYT — experienced registered yoga teacher — (a $220 value) for $110.
Synergy is also launching its boutique on or about Dec. 1, and will have, in addition to embroidered studio apparel, headbands handmade by special needs students, original yoga-inspired art, essential oil blends and original tea blends made by one of its instructors, yoga mat bags and other locally made items.
Ashley Williams runs BareSoul Yoga, which bridges yoga, education and community to cultivate a diverse healing experience that nourishes the mind, body and soul. The studio operates inside of Saadia's Juicebox located in the Jackson Ward Historic District.
"BareSoul Yoga offers inclusive group classes, private instruction, yoga therapy, educational workshops and community classes," Williams says. "We love offering space to everyone who is interested in experiencing and developing a yoga practice."
Glenmore Yoga and Therapeutic Massage by Traci McKinley
Traci McKinley has been practicing therapeutic massage for 19 years and has worked for three years with a sports medicine doctor and physical therapist addressing patients’ injuries with massage to alleviate pain, restore range of motion and regain normal function.
"I specialize in deep tissue or sports massage, utilizing myofascial release, trigger point therapy, and Eastern bodywork," McKinley says. "I love helping active people move more freely in their bodies and experience a deep sense of relaxation so they are better able to enjoy their life."
McKinley is offering anyone who mentions Richmond magazine $15 off until the end of December.
Erica Vess is the owner of RVA Swing Dance Studio located inside the Lakeside Towne center.
"The studio offers classes in Lindy Hop, Balboa, Charleston and solo jazz movement, as well as general dance fitness classes," for beginners to advanced dancers, Vess says. "I get a lot of joy out of teaching the beginner series especially: The growth that new students show in just six weeks is wonderful, but the best part is to watch them go from scared/apprehensive about learning a new skill to having fun and smiling while they dance."
Customers can find deals online through Monday, Nov. 27, using "BLACKFRIYAY."
SERVICES
Earth Essentials RVA & Aerial Kids RVA
Earth Essentials sells dōTERRA essential oils and teaches people how to improve their lives with mindfulness, natural solutions and how to make their homes toxin free. Mention Richmond magazine for a sample set to keep for yourself or share with a friend. Customers receive 20 percent off qualifying orders until Nov. 30. Aerial Kids RVA is a holistic yoga program for children.
Kelly Duncan offers whole body, local and facial cryotherapy sessions at Invigorate Cryptotherapy.
"Cryotherapy, or cold therapy, is a quick, dry, non-invasive and effective way to ease pain, reduce soreness and boost energy," Duncan says. "Commonly associated with athletes in training, cryotherapy can also ease every day aches and pains."
Buy a gift card this weekend and get a free session for yourself. Open 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Joy Kraynak runs Joyful Birth Services, which offers a variety of services to support and document the transition to a larger family.
"HypnoBirthing childbirth classes are comprehensive birth preparation that will enable you to cultivate the most ideal mind-set possible for your birth," Kranyak says. "Birth photography and Fresh 48 photography will provide you with memories of your birth and your baby's first fleeting details. I love this work because it is dynamic, heart-warming and challenging and because the way we birth reverberates through our society."
On Giving Tuesday, $50 from each special package purchased will be donated to Midwives for Haiti.
Kristina Page owns Nimbus Massage, which offers services seven days a week by appointment only between the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.
"We specialize in targeted therapeutic massage for chronic pain related to the body and mind," Page says. "We love helping people feel better, walk better, stress less."
Nimbus Massage is offering a package discount for anyone who purchases a three ($15 off) or six ($30 off) pack of gift cards.
HAIR
Marina Flores owns Hair Dare in the Fountain Square Salon Plaza.
"Hair Dare specializes in turning your hair into a work of art. Specialized techniques and high quality product leave you with a customized style," Flores says.
Shannon V. Kenney is the owner of Shears & Shampagne where she is a traveling personal hairstylist, specializing in Healthy Hair and Creative Color.
"I believe everyone woman is a queen and i strive to inspire beauty and confidence in every woman," Kenney says. "My business offers the exclusivity of coming to your home so you can have a relaxing, personal experience."
Salon 33
Katii Sapp-Lessick is a co-owner of Salon 33.
"We’re proud to be an Aveda hair salon," Sapp-Lessick says. "We love helping men and women feel confident about themselves, and giving them a relaxed and laid back environment to partake in some self-care. We offer complimentary Aveda hand and scalp massages with every service."
Lauren Fludd is the owner of UR IMAGE BY UR STYLIST.
"I have been a salon owner and operator for the past nine years," Fludd says. "I love making woman feel beautiful and giving them a boost of confidence and I specialize in healthy hair."
LaTresha "Tree" Sayles is the founder of Tree Naturals, where "we adore curls!"
"We manufacture and produce natural hair products by hand right here in RVA," Sayles says. "We only use the finest Fair Trade butters, plant oils and herbs to promote healthy and moisturized hair."
On Cyber Monday, use code "CYBER17" at checkout for 20 percent off purchases of $30 or more until midnight.
"We're the absolute option to winterize curls for the upcoming cooler months," Sayles says.
Victoria Lynn of All U Need Naturals makes natural products packed with, "all you need to feed your hair, body and soul."
"We're on a mission to bring goodness back to your bodies with great ingredients all while giving you comfort and ease when reading what's inside," Lynn says.
For the rest of November, receive 30 percent off of a purchase of $30 or more.