2017 Women & Minority-Owned: Health & Wellness

This holiday season, Richmond magazine is highlighting women- and minority-owned small businesses, which have been historically underrepresented. Here are some of RVA's health and wellness gurus. Make sure to also check out our featured businesses specializing in:

Craft & Design

Food & Drink

Pets, Parties & Personal Styling

Services & Giving Back

HEALTH & WELLNESS

FITNESS

Mobile OM Yoga & Wellness

Shannon Somogyi is the creator and owner Mobile Yoga & Wellness studio, which she launched in June.

"I rescued an old RV, completely renovated it, and turned it into a studio on wheels," Somogyi says. "I drive around RVA offering yoga and wellness classes and workshops and set up at events/festivals doing the same but also rolling out the canopy selling yoga and wellness wares, featuring mostly locally made items."

Somogyi says she loves the look on people's faces when they realize that the studio is inside the RV and that her business, "isn't just about me."

"This business was created to foster more holistic care and other amazing small businesses in the field in and around Virginia," Somogyi says.

Her website is offering deals on yoga classes through Cyber Monday. You can also visit the RV at a pop-up Holiday Shop scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 16, from noon to 5 p.m. at Strangeways Brewing.

One Drop Yoga

Michelle Lee Landon shares the healing practice of yoga in non traditional spaces.

"My mission is to share yoga in a manner that is accessible and affordable for all and to partner with other local businesses/ take our practice outside in RVA when the weather allows," Landon says. "Holidays, and life itself, can be stressful for all of us — so self care is necessary to show up as the best versions of ourselves."

This holiday weekend, you can find Landon at Vasen Brewing Co. (3331 W. Moore St.) on Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Hofheimer Building on Monday at 7 p.m. for Candlelight Yoga.

Turn Cardio Jam Studio

Sandi Cauley owns a boutique dance and fitness studio in Scott's Addition.

"We love making fitness classes so fun it doesn’t feel like a workout," Cauley says. "And the more unique the class the better: surf, pound, hip-hop, volee, barre and more."

Try a free class with code "thanks17."

Bright Body

Gabi Day is the owner and founder of Bright Body — an e-commerce business that participates in different pop-up events during the holidays.

"I developed a passion for healthy living after dealing with chronic illness for almost 10 years," Day says. "I was already eating organic, exercising, and incorporating mindfulness practices into my daily life, but I knew I could do better with my personal care products. I tried looking for a brand as picky as I am, but I couldn’t find it. Hence, Bright Body was born!"

This weekend, Day is offering 20 percent off purchases $50 or more and 25 percent off purchases $100 or more — no coupon code needed (discounts automatically applied at checkout until 11:59 p.m. on Monday).

Synergy Yoga Studio

Robin Ashworth is the owner and manager of Synergy, a boutique studio that intentionally keeps classes small to focus on careful, individual attention and instruction.

"We are primarily a classical, hatha yoga studio, but we also offer vinyasa, Yin, restorative, yoga barre, prenatal, as well as classes for young people with special needs," Ashworth says. "Most of our teachers trained by the Himalayan Institute, myself included."

Ashworth says the business has been owned by three women, in succession, and they are all friends, so transfer of ownership has been, "a lot like passing a baby from one set of arms to another."

HOLIDAY SPECIALS

Synergy is running a "Give Happy Holiday Special" that offers one month unlimited yoga plus one private session with an E-RYT — experienced registered yoga teacher — (a $220 value) for $110.

Synergy is also launching its boutique on or about Dec. 1, and will have, in addition to embroidered studio apparel, headbands handmade by special needs students, original yoga-inspired art, essential oil blends and original tea blends made by one of its instructors, yoga mat bags and other locally made items.

BareSoul Yoga

Ashley Williams runs BareSoul Yoga, which bridges yoga, education and community to cultivate a diverse healing experience that nourishes the mind, body and soul. The studio operates inside of Saadia's Juicebox located in the Jackson Ward Historic District.

"BareSoul Yoga offers inclusive group classes, private instruction, yoga therapy, educational workshops and community classes," Williams says. "We love offering space to everyone who is interested in experiencing and developing a yoga practice."