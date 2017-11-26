2017 Women-Owned: Services

Small Business Saturday isn't the only day to buy local. This holiday season, Richmond magazine is highlighting a few women-owned businesses, which have been historically underrepresented. Here are some of RVA's services. Make sure to also check out our featured businesses specializing in: Health & Wellness

Craft & Design HOME Bloom Real Estate Shana Bloom owns Bloom Real Estate, an independent, locally owned real estate firm serving the Richmond and Charlottesville areas. "We define ourselves by our full-service, relationship-driven approach and our deep commitment to providing buyers and sellers with an exceptional experience," Bloom says. "We enthusiastically provide education and consulting to all strata of individuals and families and are committed to assisting in long term planning to help our clients achieve their real estate goals." RVA Home Team powered by eXp Realty Shannon Milligan is a residential real-estate agent serving the Richmond and surrounding areas. "I love being a small part of my clients' lives, helping them successfully navigate the sometimes complex real estate market," Milligan says. Concierge Home Solutions Tricia Bryant is a licensed Class A general contractor specializing in renovations and additions. "I love helping clients design and renovate space in one of their most treasured assets — their home," Bryant says. PROMO & BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT Church & Snyder Angela Kane started Church & Snyder about two years ago by producing business marketing videos. "I've always wanted to be a filmmaker, and because I love to know 'the who and why' behind business success stories," Kane says. "Video is essential to any marketing plan. Plus, no one should be so busy with the holidays that they neglect their marketing initiatives for 2018!" Lori Ruffin — COO Team Lori Ruffin is an operations strategist and coach who is passionate about helping visionary leaders fulfill their purpose and passion. She founded COO Team to help small businesses and nonprofit leaders get the systems they need to scale. For Cyber Monday, she's offering 15 percent off Operations/Project Consulting Services using the promo code "COOTeamGives15." Nightowl promotional solutions Jackie Naparlo from Nightowl specializes in designing and printing promotional products that build brand awareness. Naparlo says that besides basic T-shirts and koozies, "what we are known for is finding unique items that are most suited to your particular industry." Pictured are products Nightowl recently completed for VCU, Perkinson Homes, the Richmond Coliseum and Legacy Coffee. Nightowl is offering 20 percent off in November and December. Michelle Mercurio — brand visualization and strategic storytelling "I love, and excel at, creating stories to help people and businesses get paid," Mercurio says. "I work with entrepreneurs and professionals to explore their brand, clarify messages and develop marketing and media strategies to expand their growing careers and businesses." Mercurio is offering discounted 90-minute "Get Paid" mini sessions this month. Guestroom Creative Bethany Silva runs Guestroom Creative — a graphic design company specializing in sleek and edgy visual branding and wedding paper goods. "After eight years working in the corporate world, I decided to take the leap and start my own business," Silva says. "I opened Guestroom Creative in January 2017. I absolutely love being able to work directly with my clients to create a brand or wedding suite that perfectly represents who they are." Silva is offering 15 percent off for anyone who books a brand package or wedding suite by Nov. 30. THERAPY & COUNSELING Heart and Mind Therapy Services Amy Reamer is a licensed marriage, family and play therapist. "We have an art therapist a music therapist, play therapists and all work well with those impacted by trauma," Reamer says. "We love what we do because it’s an honor and privilege to join others on their healing journey and watch them grow — recognizing the strengths maybe they didn’t even know they had." Tame Your Tiger Brain Training Samantha Reamer is the director of the new Tame Your Tiger Brain Training, which will offer holistic non-medication programs for addressing frustrations caused by PTSD, ASD, ADHD and other learning or neurological difficulties. The grand opening will be Dec. 6. "Many therapies ... are focused on the upstairs of the brain when the issues are caused by foundation problems — we reinforce the foundation so other therapies are more effective and efficient," Reamer says. "We love taming tigers and helping those that have felt powerless to their emotions feel powerful again." Clients who schedule an assessment at the open house on Dec. 6 will receive $75 (50 percent off) the assessment/report rate.

Wise Innovation Chelsea Higgs Wise, MSW, is an advocate and liaison who organizes events, campaigns and activities to achieve results in the Richmond community. "I am passionate about fighting against racism, for women's health issues, and I educate people about sex positivity and the power of community support," Wise says. Wise is discounting services In November and December. Elizabeth Murphey Elizabeth Murphey offers individual and group counseling in person or via telemental health, which is a new modality used to reach folks who either can’t leave their homes for in-person therapy. "I am growing in this area for caregiver support of people who are caring for family members with dementia because they cannot leave their loved one, which leads to a lot of isolation and depression," Murphey says. "I can reach these folks via secure video teleconferencing software, making therapy possible anywhere a person has access to a computer, tablet or smartphone. I also have the ability to provide caregiver support groups via this technology, which helps caregivers increase their social support systems." Nanci Burn — Life Recovery Coach "As a life coach, my goal is to help you on your path to living your best life by helping to uncover your light within," Burn says. "I also coach those in recovery from substance misuse. I am on the recovery path myself, so I am a fellow journeyer, a mentor, consultant and a mirror for my clients." Burn says she can offer realistic support in times of challenge. "I am aware of the importance of a rich spiritual life to enhance recovery and the life that we are charged with creating for ourselves as new, clean and sober humans," she says. Burn is offering discounted sessions through Dec. 23. Use the contact page and put "Holiday Offer" in the comments section or email nanciburn@gmail.com with "Holiday Offer" in the subject line. Manifest In You Danielle Gilbert enjoys helping individuals seek employment through human resources consulting, coaching and mentoring. "We strive to support individuals and companies in recognizing their potential, identifying/developing their skills, and discovering their passions to lead fruitful lives and businesses," Gilbert says. "I enjoy assisting individuals seek employment." As a holiday deal, she is offering 20 percent off all services: resume, cover letter, career package, mock interviewing and business consulting. MISCELLANEOUS Commonwealth Investigative Solutions April Smith is the owner and lead investigator for Commonwealth Investigative Solutions. "We are a small, woman-owned, private investigations agency specializing in most civil and criminal matters as well as background checks, skip tracing, and process serving," Smith says. "We offer military discounts as well as small business discounts." TakeStock Kim Wright runs TakeStock, which digitally images all of the contents of a home to create a 360-degree line of sight interactive inventory. "We also image what's in drawers and cabinets, collections like jewelry, guns, china and silver with 24/7 access to private online account," Wright says. "We love helping people organize their lives in a new way with the help of some uber-cool proprietary software." TakeStock is offering 10 percent off inventory booked in December. The Wrapping Elf — Professional In-Home Gift Wrapping Service Kristan Crawford owns a professional in-home gift wrapping service in the Richmond/Chesterfield area. Wrapping sessions are available in two-hour increments on evenings and weekends from Nov. 25 to Dec. 24. "You provide the wrapping paper, ribbons and gifts," Crawford says. "I will make your presents look stunning!" Glean LLC Nicole Mason is the owner of Glean LLC, a commercial janitorial service for facilities of all sizes. "We are certified as a small, woman- and minority-owned business committed to quality cleaning for clients and empowering local citizens who are under employed or unemployed citizens," Mason says. "Our company is dedicated to providing detailed and consistent cleanings while empowering local citizens in need of an adequate wage. " Glean specializes in detailed custom cleanings based on our clients needs, including offices, storefronts, churches, schools and salons through janitorial services and deep cleanings. Glean also trains and rewards local citizens in need of employment. Call 804-491-9551 through Dec. 29 for a free quote and mention "Richmond Mag" for a 10-percent discount toward your initial cleaning. TropiQ Trips Anja Phillips is launching a small online travel agency that specializes in tailor-made tours to Latin America. "I am originally German, but spent a few years in Panama and have pretty much worked all of my life in tourism," Phillips says. "Now I live here in RVA with my South African husband." Resume Rescue Services