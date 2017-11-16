Obamacare Provider Network Expands

× Expand Photo by Thinkstock

Many metro Richmond residents enrolling in Obamacare for 2018 will now have VCU Health System facilities and providers available in their health insurance coverage.

VCU Health System and Cigna Health and Life Insurance Co. in a joint statement released Wednesday announced that VCU Health will be an in-network provider in Cigna Connect, a plan offered in Central Virginia under the Affordable Care Act. Cigna is the only provider available under Obamacare in much of the metro market, though coverage is available through Anthem to some residents of Goochland, New Kent and Powhatan counties.

Cigna Connect coverage will be effective Jan. 1 and will be covered at the in-network level, according to the release. HCA facilities and providers were the only group covered in 2018 through Cigna previously. VCU Health cautions that its facilities and providers will not show up at the Obamacare enrollment website healthcare.gov, nor on Cigna’s site as in-network during the enrollment period, but will sometime after Jan. 1.

Cigna and VCU Health entered into talks after an internal conversation at VCU over concerns about patients receiving specialized care unique to VCU Health, and how they would maintain continuity of care, according to Sheryl Garland, vice president for health policy and community relations for the health system.

She said about 3,300 people who received healthcare coverage under the Affordable Care Act in 2017 were at risk of losing access to VCU Health System. Those patients will receive communications from VCU concerning the change.

"We are excited to be participating," Garland says. "We are so happy we’ve reached an agreement."

People in need of help in choosing coverage under the ACA may find help through ENROLL Virginia. Enrollment continues through Dec. 15. About 360,000 Virginia residents were covered through health insurance policies acquired through the exchange in 2017.

CAPSULES

A roundup of the week’s health and medicine news