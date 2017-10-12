A Muddled Market

Failed Republican attempts this summer to kill or modify Obamacare or replace it with another health care option have left Virginians who receive insurance through the program in a bit of a muddle.

Yes, health insurance will be available for another year through the marketplace, beginning Nov. 1 for people seeking coverage through the Affordable Care Act. But with several providers from the previous year dropping out for 2018, many metro Richmond residents will have to scramble to find new plans.

Coverage is available across Virginia, but in much of the state, there's only one provider. That's the situation in much of metro Richmond, where the only provider is Cigna Health and Life Insurance Co. Coverage also will be available through Anthem to residents of Goochland, New Kent and Powhatan counties in the metro area.

Several providers dropped out of the market for 2018 or severely cut back on their coverage area, leaving only Cigna in much of the metro Richmond market. HCA facilities and providers are covered through Cigna currently. Bon Secours and VCU Health are not in their network.

“That significantly restricts the choice of a patient, says Tony Herbert, vice president of managed care for Bon Secours Health System. Herbert in a telephone interview on Wednesday noted that you can go anywhere in the event of a health emergency, but otherwise you have to stay within your carrier’s provider network or they won’t pay.

VCU Health released a statement on Wednesday regarding potential impacts of the change: “Our biggest concern is for our patients, especially those with chronic conditions and serious illnesses, and how they can receive uninterrupted care with their current providers.” According to the statement, “As an academic medical center, our physicians often provide care patients can find nowhere else. We are committed to exploring all available options to maintain access to VCU Health services and to continue to serve all patients in our community. Patients affected by this change also have the option to research health insurance providers on the individual market off the exchange.”

HCA says it has been working with Cigna to prepare for the enrollment period. “For those patients experiencing a change in providers, we stand ready to coordinate their care through our multiple access points in Central Virginia — including seven hospitals, four free-standing ERs, five outpatient imaging centers and numerous affiliated providers. Above all else, we remain committed to continuing to provide high-quality, expert care for our community,” according to a statement provided Wednesday from Tim McManus, the president of the HCA Capital Division and senior executive for HCA Virginia.

Herbert says that Bon Secours is working with the marketplace and Cigna regarding transition of coverage, for example, coordinating the handoff on Jan. 1 for a patient who is undergoing cancer treatment at a Bon Secours facility but whose new marketplace insurance policy only covers care at an HCA facility. He says Bon Secours will “do what’s in the best interest of the patient.”

“Common sense will prevail,” he says. “We will reach some form of understanding.” Cigna in a statement today noted that information on its plans will be available through its website and through the marketplace website.

Help in finding and selecting coverage through the marketplace is again available this year through ENROLL Virginia. Open enrollment runs through Dec. 15, two weeks shorter than previous years.

“We have many challenges ahead,” says Jill Hanken, health attorney for the Virginia Poverty Law Center in Richmond. “We will do what we can to provide information before Nov. 1, and [consumers] can do some shopping and thinking about what plan to choose.”

The website is active, as is the marketplace website, healthcare.gov, but as of today there has been no posting of updated rates or information on 2018 plans.

About 360,000 Virginians received health care coverage through the ACA in 2017, according Hanken. People with coverage for 2017 under Obamacare should receive renewal notifications. Consumers should review the letters, and see if they can renew or must enroll with a new carrier. Even if there’s only one provider, there will be different levels of coverage available. Consumers should compare coverage options, and weigh such factors as costs, whether their physicians and preferred facilities are included, and look at the medication formulary to compare prices of the drugs they take. Coverage will begin Jan. 1 for plans selected during the open enrollment period.

After repeated failures to repeal or replace ACA this year by Republicans, the fate of the ACA after 2018 remains unresolved. Will the federal government continue to provide financial subsidies to the insurers, and to people who couldn’t otherwise afford coverage? Will the Republicans next year tweak the ACA, or will they find the votes to repeal the ACA and replace it with something else?