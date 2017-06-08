Center of Attention

× Expand VTCC interior lobby The lobby of the Virginia Treatment Center for Children (Photo courtesy Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU)

Sandy Lewis stalks the halls with purpose as she leads a tour of the new Virginia Treatment Center for Children on Sherwood Avenue.

Along the way, she has to talk above the cacophony of tools and machinery controlled by a gaggle of workers as they fill out the steel skeleton with drywall, wiring and all the other necessities to complete the interior of the $60 million facility in preparation of its opening later this year or early in 2018.

Lewis is the executive director of the center, and it’s evident that she already envisions this hive of controlled construction chaos the way it will look and feel when it’s in use, providing inpatient and outpatient services to children and teens in need of behavioral health services.

She points to the framing above what will be a doorway and notes how it can be opened if its occupant tries to block it from within. An alcove that will become a shower has a similar feature. She notes how the facility will take advantage of natural lighting to make its interior bright and welcoming, and how its entrance has a natural, comforting and relaxing ambiance.

But more importantly, she describes how this state-of-the-art, family-friendly facility will enhance healing of its young charges, how it provides a calming, soothing environment that makes the children feel more at home, and how it will be home to an array of services, treatments and resources.

“We treat the whole child,” says Lewis.

Virginia Treatment Center for Children is part of the Brook Road campus of the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU. The 119,600-square-foot building is set to replace a 54-year-old facility downtown. The former site will be demolished to make way for parking, says Lewis.

The Sherwood Avenue facility is about 37 percent larger than the current site. It will have 32 beds in the two wings of its inpatient treatment center, with room to add an additional 12-bed unit as needed.

It also will have two wings for outpatient services, which will allow for a threefold increase in its outpatient treatment capacity. The treatment center in 2015 provided inpatient services to 990 children and to some 7,000 on an outpatient basis.

It’s also home to the Children’s Mental Health Resource Center and to the research work of the Commonwealth Institute for Child and Family Services.

The residential wings arc off a nursing station centrally placed for a clear view. Patients have their own room and private bath. Parents are generally allowed to stay with their child.

“We really believe that the family is an intricate part of the treatment,” Lewis says.

Some rooms are basically self-contained units with their own living room and small courtyard so they can be used if needed for special accommodations, say, a patient who is much younger or of a different gender than others in a cluster.

There also are common areas for entertainment or living. Inpatient children in grades K-12 also have access to a school program.

There are no mechanical restraints and no seclusion used here, and there hasn’t been for years, says Lewis. They take a collaborative problem-solving approach. The average length of stay is less than seven days.

The two outpatient wings include spaces for medical exams and therapy. Some rooms are clustered around observatory rooms for research or medical monitoring.

The entry area has a water feature, high-gloss terrazzo flooring, wood detailing and full-windowed front, “so all the senses are hitting you as you enter the building,” says Lewis.

A butterfly motif will be part of the décor here. There’s also access to the Children’s Mental Health Resource Center, and a kiosk for returning patients to check in. An area for inpatient assessment and intake has its own side entrance.

The facility also includes a kitchen and cafeteria, a half-court gym that can double as a space for lectures or events, exterior courtyards and gardens, and play equipment. It will provide an array of ways to engage the senses, including a labyrinth and fragrant flowers.

At the heart of the center is a two-story area for offices. Lewis hopes that it will encourage collaboration and creativity. Staffing is being expanded to accommodate the increased caseload. Support staff may also be boosted if needed after the facility opens.

The building is state-of-the-art and eco-friendly, earning a silver certification through the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design program. It has also earned an Award of Merit in a design showcase competition from Behavioral Healthcare, according to a VCU release.