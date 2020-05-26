Sneak Peek: Inside Richmond Magazine’s June Issue

The June issue of Richmond magazine is bursting with content that gets at the heart of life in the region. Here are a few of the big stories that print and digital subscribers will get to read before anyone else:

Real Estate Now The market may have temporarily slowed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but local experts consider it a “disruption” — not a disaster — and forecast a strong seller’s market through the remainder of 2020. Get tips on navigating socially distant house showings and repairs, advice from agents on buying and selling, local real estate stats and our debut list of Referred Realtors.

Abstract Mission The Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU has received national accolades for its architecture and exhibitions, yet some Richmonders just don’t get it.

A Perfect Storm? Stress from the pandemic combined with increased alcohol and gun sales creates a precarious situation for those at risk of domestic violence.

