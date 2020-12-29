Sneak Peek: Inside Richmond Magazine’s January Issue

The January issue of Richmond magazine is on its way to mailboxes and newsstands right now, and it’s bursting with content that gets at the heart of life in the region. Here are a few of the big stories that print and digital subscribers will get to read before anyone else:

Calm Mind, Healthy Body Start the year off right by putting yourself first with our guide to self-care essentials. From mental health and meditation to sleep, nutrition, yoga and wellness, we offer insight and tips to help you tend to your mind, body and spirit during these especially stressful times.

Brave New World Opening a restaurant is a risky endeavor; opening a restaurant during a pandemic is uncharted territory. But that hasn’t stopped a local influx of fresh dining options. We highlight 10 new spots that have been tailored to thrive in the current climate.

Mythbuster The Valentine museum’s longtime director Bill Martin looks beyond the tangled threads of legend and memory to present an accurate retelling of Richmond’s history.

From R•Health & Beauty

Primary Concerns In the midst of the pandemic, primary care providers face a host of pressures on their practices, from reimbursement for services to declining numbers of students entering the field.

The Comforts of Home The nonprofit Evelyn D. Reinhart Guest House provides much-needed comfort and support to families of patients at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital.

