September 2022 Issue

In This Issue

66 / Best Self-Published Novel Read the first chapter from “Better Left Unsaid” by Anne McAneny, winner of James River Writers’ and Richmond magazine’s fourth annual Best Self-Published Novel Contest.

70 / Aging Out of Place A dwindling supply of affordable housing, coupled with a changing economy, has led to a rise in older adults experiencing homelessness. We investigate some of the factors contributing to the surge and explore some possible solutions. By Scott Bass

76 / Fall Arts Preview After two years of pandemic uncertainty, the fall arts season is back in full force. We present some of the hottest tickets in town and look at what’s new, from a record label highlighting homegrown talent to the lowdown on festival season, the Modlin Center’s slate of events, art happenings and more. By Craig Belcher, Emily Carter and Harry Kollatz Jr.

UPFRONT

18 / From the Editor

LOCAL

26 / Demographics University of Virginia demographers predict a growth spurt in metro Richmond over the next 30 years.

28 / Education A year after a regionwide bus driver shortage, local school districts are better staffed, but they still have lingering vacancies.

28 / Media Former city councilman and mayoral candidate Jon Baliles returns to his blogging roots with a weekly newsletter, RVA 5x5.

30 / My Take In Richmond, Black communities were ripped apart in the name of “redevelopment.” It’s time to return what was taken. By Christie Marra

32 / Health Care Amid widening racial disparities in health care, the United Black Birth Collective aims to close the gap.

36 / Flashback On Dec. 19, 1850, “The Swedish Nightingale” landed in Richmond. A renowned opera singer, Jenny Lind also carried the torch for abolitionism. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

144 / Parting Shot Back to school

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

40 / Datebook “Mean Girls” come to Altria Theater, Kevin Smith screens “Clerks III” at The National, “Cheers, Virginia!” at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, D.L. Hughley appears at Richmond Funny Bone, and Father John Misty plays Brown’s Island.

43 / Q&A Gospel singer Billy Gaines eyes his big break with “The Way.”

44 / Spotlight A photo exhibition at the Virginia Holocaust Museum marks the fifth anniversary of a deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville.

46 / Spotlight The RVA East End Music Festival returns to support music education for Richmond students.

LIVING

50 / Style Fashion designer, stylist and businesswoman Chanel Green Nelson has opened Liznel, a luxury boutique.

52 / Try This For beekeepers, there’s plenty of work in tending the hives, but the rewards are especially sweet.

54 / Your Health Opioid overdose deaths have declined in Virginia, but are the numbers the start of a trend, or just a temporary respite?

56 / Travel With more than 1,800 animals on 500 acres, the North Carolina Zoo lives up to its reputation as the world’s largest walk-through natural habitat zoo.

60 / Parenting Kids need to learn about commitment, but when is it OK to quit an activity? By Laura Anders Lee

EAT & DRINK

130 / In-depth A local podcast explores African American foodways.

132 / Ingredient Juicy and destined for jam, Concord grapes are a fall delicacy.

134 / Spotlight Amy Hicks, farmer and founder of Amy’s Garden

136 / Open Tab Spice up your life with these drinks that pack a piquant punch.

136 / 5 Faves Celebrating a bounty of produce, salads are a farmer’s — and a foodie’s — best friend.

138 / Q&A Reservoir Distillery’s director of distillery education discusses her new book and the sip that started it all.

138 / Purveyor JBird Coffee Supply Roasters

140 / Column Bagged lunches pack much more than sustenance. By Eileen Mellon

Virginia College Guide

108 / Mental Health Matters Virginia colleges and universities answer the call for increased mental health services for students. By Paula Peters Chambers

114 / Breaking Clouds With a renewed vision of inclusivity, the University of Richmond’s new president, Kevin Hallock, prepares the 192-year-old institution for its next chapter. By Scott Bass

