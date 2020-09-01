September 2020 Issue

× Expand Rundown, a menu staple at Saison (Photo by Justin Chesney, illustrations by Sam Gray)

66 / The Color of Medicine “The Organ Thieves” author Chip Jones details how pioneering heart transplant surgeons built reputations on their talents, and on the organ taken from from Bruce Tucker, a Black Richmond man whose name was too long unsaid. By Tharon Giddens

72 / Best Unpublished Novel Winner Read an excerpt from the fourth chapter of “The Sweet Scent of Death” by Lesley St. James, winner of James River Writers’ and Richmond magazine’s eighth Best Unpublished Novel contest.

78 / The Dollars of Dining We explore the business side of restaurants, showing why every dollar and diner are more important than ever, shedding light on operating costs, the pros and cons of tipping, and the slim profit margins of some popular dishes. By Piet E. Jones and Eileen Mellon

UPFRONT

18 / From the Editor

LOCAL

26 / Recreation A new ADA-compliant ramp at Huguenot Flatwater will allow more people to enjoy the James River.

26 / Media Good Morning, RVA’s founder expands his daily email newsletter.

28 / Tourism With regional hotel bookings down significantly this year, sports tourism offers a glimmer of hope.

30 / My Take Learning another language brings with it new friends and unexpected experiences. By Rex Springston

32 / News Housing advocates urge Gov. Northam to stave off a coming eviction tsunami.

36 / Flashback School desegregation in Richmond ended Jim Crow racial separation in schools, but busing’s legacy remains conflicted. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

152 / Parting Shot Back to school at VCU

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

40 / Diversions The Flavor Project’s new album, waving in the wind at Lewis Ginter, NASCAR’s roaring return, virtual theater performances and lost Southern dreams at the American Civil War Museum

42 / Spotlight With sales down due to the coronavirus pandemic, Richmond’s indie booksellers are plugging in and holding on.

44 / Q&A Local student Monea Allen’s video work is part of PBS’ “American Portrait.”

46 / Spotlight The Richmond International Film & Music Festival cautiously returns.

48 / Q&A Saxophonist Richard D’Abreu Jr. mixes sanctified sounds with jazz on his new CD.

LIVING

52 / Style Family ties prove strong for two retailers who opened for business in the pandemic.

54 / Fitness & Wellness Local parks and recreation departments provide a crucial outlet for getting active while maintaining proper social distancing and observing other pandemic precautions.

56 / Health Bon Secours forensic nurses offer help and links to services for people who are abused or neglected.

58 / Travel Going whole hog in Smithfield

62 / Family When it comes to teaching life lessons appropriate to a 21st-century childhood, one mom finds that the literary favorites of her youth have not held up. By Christine Suders

EAT & DRINK

138 / Perspective A colony of foragers, growers and distributors comprises the local mushroom community.

140 / Ingredient Snackable, healthy and a solid vegan protein, chickpeas are the ultimate versatile legume.

142 / Explore Celebrating food through people, places and palates

144 / Open Tab Negronis are a balance of bitter and booze.

144 / Profile Claudia Strobing bakes babkas, rugelach and other Old World-style treats.

146 / 5 Faves Restaurants create outdoor dining oases.

146 / Purveyor Hanover Hemp

148 / Insider A Richmond nonprofit has difficult conversations over the dinner table. By Eileen Mellon

Virginia College Guide

108 / College Admissions Flex Amid COVID-19 The pandemic has changed the higher education application process, but admissions leaders encourage students to pursue their dreams and tell their stories. By Dina Weinstein

114 / Games People Play Shenandoah University breaks virtual ground as one of the first American colleges to offer a Bachelor of Science degree in esports. By Don Harrison

