September 2019 Issue

× Expand A scene from the musical “Hamilton” (Photo by Joan Marcus courtesy Broadway in Richmond)

70 / Best Self-Published Novel Read the first chapter of “Hitchin’” by Alexandra Christle, winner of James River Writers’ and Richmond magazine’s third annual Best Self-Published Novel contest. By Alexandra Christle

76 / Harvest of the Arts Art is bountiful in Richmond this autumn. We have the scoop on the season’s most anticipated events, from “Hamilton” and the Richmond Folk Festival to arts fairs and exhibitions, film fests, and the hottest musical acts. By Craig Belcher, Don Harrison, Harry Kollatz Jr. and Genevelyn Steele

86 / Outdoor Escapes Power down your electronic devices and recharge your personal batteries by getting back to nature. From leisurely walks in the woods to urban adventures, our guide to area parks offers a variety of ways to escape digital distractions. By Nicole Cohen, Jessica Ronky Haddad and Andy Thompson

108 / Beer Fundamentals Amid the boom of craft beer, Virginia colleges train brewers, business and quality assurance professionals to meet growing industry needs. By Leah Small

114 / VCU Master Plan The university prepares for more expansion, improvements to campus. By Dina Weinstein

UPFRONT

20 / From the Editor

LOCAL

28 / Community New leadership provides a fresh start for the 17th Street Market.

30 / Milestone The truth behind Virginia’s iconic tourism slogan

32 / History Chesterfield County’s Carver High School nurtured African American students.

34 / Education Tackle Reading program enlists football players to get kids excited about books.

36 / My Take Why does complexion require clarification? By Odessa Hott

38 / News Petersburg schools’ new superintendent aims to expand academic progress.

42 / Picture This RVA Community Fun Day

44 / Flashback James Branch Cabell’s “Jurgen” ignites debate on censorship. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

176 / Look Back NASCAR then and now

A&E

48 / Best of 7 “The Price is Right” comes to Altria, 43rd Street Festival of the Arts, Sinkane at Capital Ale House, The Blasters at The Camel, the Virginia State Fair, Shonen Knife at The Camel and Danny Duncan at the Canal Club

52 / Q&A Jon Sealy talks about his new novel, “The Edge of America.”

54 / Dance Camille A. Brown & Dancers’ show explores race, culture and identity.

56 / Q&A Guitar slinger Ana Popovic brings the blues to The Tin Pan.

LIVING

59 / Style Essential jewelry finds from local artisans

62 / Wellness and Fitness Getting on board with paddleboard yoga

64 / Health A Richmond physician’s innovation may lessen risk to patients preparing for dialysis.

66 / Travel Mount Airy in North Carolina served as inspiration for TV’s fictional Mayberry.

68 / Family Vacationing with grandparents brings clarity to familial interactions. By Jason Tesauro

EAT & DRINK

161 / Review The Roosevelt seeks to preserve its identity.

164 / Ingredient Virginia peanuts inspire kitchens across the commonwealth.

166 / 5 Faves Gluten-free comfort foods

168 / Around Town New bites on the block

170 / Profile Brian Graff spreads joy with Intergalactic Tacos.

171 / Quick Take Manchu finds a permanent home in North Side.

172 / Insider East End sandwich shop owners reminisce about serving country and rock stars. By Stephanie Ganz