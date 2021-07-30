Spotlight: Peter Chang

× Expand Illustration by Abigail Giuseppe

Pantry Essentials: “Peppers — fresh jalapenos, long green peppers, dry chiles — to use for cooking. Gingersnap cookies as snacks. I have a sweet tooth, so there’s always cookies in the pantry.”

Chop Chop: “A kitchen utensil I always have handy is a cleaver knife; it’s the only knife I tend to use.”

× Expand (Clockwise from top left) Chang's wife, chef Lisa Chang; chef Peter Chang; Chang's daughter, Lydia Chang; and Chang's mother, Ronger Wang (Photo by Rey Lopez courtesy Lydia Chang)

Chef-spiration: “The one chef that influenced me the most is my mom. She was a farmer raising three kids back in the day and used whatever grew in her garden to feed the family really tasty and creative dishes.”

File photo

Local Market: “We get a lot of special ingredients from the Asian supermarket Tan A.”

Top Trip: “Aspen, Colorado. I try to go every winter for some skiing sessions and take one to two vacations a year. Sometimes, it's upstate New York, Florida or Hawaii. I enjoy spending time by the ocean and lake.”

× Expand Mapo tofu (Photo via Getty Images)

Chef’s Choice: “No doubt my favorite thing to cook is mapo tofu. I recently enjoyed using the soy-milk machine my wife, Lisa Chang, bought.”

Dining List: “Longoven, Sub Rosa Bakery and Stella’s are my go-to Richmond restaurants.”