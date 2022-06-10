Spotlight: Mike Lindsey

× Expand Illustration by Chris Danger

Photo courtesy The Sweetest Thing

Local Love: “The Sweetest Thing — she does the banana pudding cookies for us — and a peach cobbler at Bully Burger. Also, Ruby Scoops, and for my morning routine, Urban Hang Suite is in the mix.”

Power Couple: “I’m from Pollocksville, North Carolina, and eventually moved to Raleigh and met Kim at Yard House. We’ve been married for eight years — she’s my ride or die. We have a great respect for each other.”

Kitchen Staples: “This may sound crazy, but hot dogs and chowchow in the crib all the time no matter what — I love hot dogs.”

× Expand The OG sandwich at Buttermilk and Honey (Photo courtesy Buttermilk and Honey)

Mike Lindsey with his grandmother Mildred (Photo courtesy Mike Lindsey)

A Packed Portfolio: “My wife, Kim, and I opened Lillie Pearl downtown, Buttermilk and Honey in Short Pump, then took over Pop’s Market on Grace (now another location of Buttermilk and Honey), opened Bully Burger and Buttermilk and Honey at Hatch Local food hall, followed by Jubilee in Manchester.”

Family-inspired: “Next up is ML Steak, which stands for Mildred Lindsey, my grandmother, and will open by fall in the former Fatty Smokes space. She is an incredible cook and caregiver, and that’s an homage to her.”

Tunes Bumpin’: “My first go-to is ’90s hip-hop and R&B, and then ’80s soul, which includes everything from New Edition to Michael Jackson to Hall & Oates and Marvin Gaye.”

× Expand Jubilee's steak tartare (Photo courtesy Jubilee)

Shagbark's sticky toffee pudding (Photo courtesy Shagbark)

Ties That Bind: “My son Mike Lindsey Jr. is the general manager at Jubilee, and our executive chef, G, has been with me since 2016. For us, it’s trying to be ahead of the game and making moves to create jobs and opportunities.”

Date Night: “Automatic, Shagbark, because it’s close to the crib, and we know it’s going to hit — we get the sticky toffee pudding every time. Lemaire has always been a date-night spot, and The Roosevelt and Heritage.”

Busy, Busy: “Been in Richmond six years, started with Matchbox [pizza], then went and opened Red Salt Sushi & Chophouse and opened five restaurants with EAT Restaurant Partners before heading out on my own.”