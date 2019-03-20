Worth the Drive

× Expand Rachael, Chris and Audrey Bailey live near Hang Space and come once a week to try something new. (Photo by Jay Paul)

Bon Air

You’d expect the owners of a vegan catering company, Yummvees, and a vegan food truck, Go Go Vegan Go, to produce some top-notch vegan food in their new joint venture at 8002 Buford Court. You’d be right.

Take their Chick-fil-Ain’t: A brined piece of soy protein that’s double-fried and served with crinkle-cut pickle slices doesn’t describe a dish that I would normally rave about, but the reality is I'd be hard-pressed to tell the difference between this sandwich and one from the fast food joint whose name they’re riffing on. From the texture to the taste, you won’t miss the fowl.

South Richmond

Richmond’s treasured dive bar, The Locker Room, has spawned a less smoky sibling, at 2220 Broad Rock Blvd., and it's exactly what you’d imagine — ’50s wood paneling, Christmas lights, a pool table, bar stools and booths with more than a few uncomfortable springs. Except for the very modern streaming jukebox, you’d assume you stepped back in time.

What it also has is some wallet-friendly food, including barbecue and ribs from a backyard smoker, and possibly the best fried bologna sandwich I’ve ever tasted, beautifully charred and a steal at $5.

× Expand Abuelita's co-owner Karina Benavides makes Salsa de Tomate en Molcajete (Photo by Kristine Elmendorf Pringle courtesy Abuelita's)

Midlothian

Most people are familiar with Mexican food, meaning that items like enchiladas and tamales rarely require an explanation. A guiso, on the other hand, might cause pause. Simply put, it’s a Mexican stew, and that is precisely what you’ll find at Abuelita’s, a smartly appointed spot at 6400 Midlothian Turnpike.

Offerings such as chicken tinga (stewed chicken in a chipotle salsa) and rajas de poblano (poblano peppers in a creamy garlic sauce) are common on the daily changing chalkboard menu — served up cafeteria-style with a side and warm tortillas. Wash it down with freshly made agua fresca for the perfect kind of homestyle meal you might foresee if you have a Mexican grandmother.