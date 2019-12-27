Quick Take: Brewer’s Waffles

× Expand Owner Ajay Brewer's son, Parker, enjoys a milkshake. (Photo by Jay Paul)

Waffles have evolved from what seemed to be a fad into an established trend, with entire restaurants devoted to the familiar pressed hotcake. The latest entry, Brewer’s Waffles, has taken up residence in the Manchester district at 1311 Hull St., a block away from co-owner Ajay Brewer’s coffee shop, Brewer’s Cafe.

Brewer and partners James Harris, a high school friend and investor, and Chef Josh Reed have brought a simple, approachable menu to Brewer’s Waffles. Guests start by choosing a batter: traditional, cornbread, gluten-free or vegan. They can then opt for signature combinations, named after area elementary schools, or get creative with a build-your-own waffle option.

The Munford, topped with apples and lemon zest then drizzled with caramel sauce, drew a lot of smiles. I wish I could comment on The Carver, featuring Nutella drizzle, peanut brittle, chocolate mousse and sliced banana, but my son wolfed it down so quickly, I lost the opportunity.

× Expand The Carver (Photo by Jay Paul)

I went for The Overby, loaded with crispy bacon and fried eggs. However, I found the balance a tad off and the waffle a little dry. Silkier hollandaise or lighter fried eggs would have easily done the trick.

Brewer’s also whips up milkshakes. In similar fashion, diners pick a base — classic choices like vanilla, chocolate or strawberry — then select a milk and toppings to customize their treat. Vegans are not an afterthought here; vanilla vegan ice cream and milk substitutes including almond, rice or soy are available.

Personally, I would have enjoyed a nice cortado with my waffle. Perhaps next time I’ll just have to work off the waffle with a little walk to Brewer’s Cafe.