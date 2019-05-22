The Rest Is Gravy

The following is an online extra from our June 2019 issue, heading to newsstands soon.

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Crawdaddy Sausage With Cheddar Bay Drop Biscuits and Crawfish Gravy

By Scott Lewis, chef at Laura Lee’s

For the Sausage

(Makes about 12 to 15 patties)

2 pounds shelled crawfish meat

2 tablespoons salt

1 teaspoon cayenne

1/4 teaspoon white pepper

1 bunch green onions, chopped

1 medium onion, diced

Half a green pepper, diced

Half a red pepper, diced very small

3 celery stalks, diced

1 1⁄2 tablespoons chopped garlic

3 cups long-grain rice

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

Sausage casing (if you decide to case the sausage)

Cook rice according to package directions until it is overdone — its stickiness will be the binder in the sausage, so it’s OK to get it pretty mushy — and set aside. In a large pot over medium heat, cook onions, peppers, celery and garlic until soft. Add crawfish, salt, cayenne, white pepper and cook approximately 15 minutes to incorporate the flavors. Add your cooked rice and stir until everything is mixed together thoroughly.

Form the mixture into patties. Then heat a saute pan over medium to medium-high heat with vegetable oil. Cook sausages for approximately five to 10 minutes on each side, until they're crispy, brown and cooked through. Depending on the size of the sausage, you may want to finish them off in an oven preheated to 350 to ensure that they're cooked through.

For the Cheddar Bay Drop Biscuits

6 cups flour

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

3 tablespoons baking powder

2 tablespoons garlic powder

2 tablespoons salt

1 teaspoon cayenne

3 cups buttermilk

1 1/2 cups melted butter

4 1/2 cups shredded cheddar

Preheat the oven to 375. Sift together all dry ingredients. Make a well, pour in the buttermilk, and mix it with your hands. Next, pour in the butter, mix it in with your hands, and finally add the cheddar and mix until everything is incorporated. This is a drop biscuit recipe, so there's no need to fold and roll your dough. Just drop little handfuls on a greased sheet pan. Bake in the preheated oven for 10 to 12 minutes or until the tops and edges are golden brown.

For the Crawfish Gravy

4 tablespoons butter

4 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1⁄2 cup cooked crawfish tails, chopped

2 cups heavy cream

1 teaspoon cayenne or Cajun seasoning

Salt and pepper to taste

Heat butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add flour and whisk to combine. Heat until light brown and bubbly while whisking. Add crawfish and cream, then your cayenne or Cajun seasoning. Bring to a simmer while whisking and adjust the consistency by adding more liquid if desired. Taste and season with salt and pepper as necessary.

To assemble, place two drop biscuits on a plate with a sausage patty, and top with gravy. Garnish with chopped chives if desired.