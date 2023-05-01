A Little Zing

The following is an online extra from our May 2023 issue.

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Pickled Shrimp

Perfect for picnics and potlucks, pickled shrimp is a tangy, zippy way to preserve fresh wild-caught shrimp at their peak. The capers, garlic and lemon in this recipe are reminiscent of shrimp scampi but in a bright, acidic format. Serve with buttered saltines and a dash of hot sauce.

1 cup apple cider vinegar

4 cloves garlic, smashed

1/2 teaspoon granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon coriander seeds

1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

1/2 teaspoon black peppercorns

1 teaspoon celery seeds

1 bay leaf

1/4 cup capers with brine

2 stalks celery, thinly sliced

1/2 red onion, thinly sliced

1/2 lemon, thinly sliced

2 pounds (21-25) shrimp, peeled and cooked

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Chopped fresh dill and parsley, to garnish

Combine vinegar, garlic, sugar, salt, coriander seeds, mustard seeds, black peppercorns, celery seeds and bay leaf in a small saucepan and heat over medium-high heat just until the mixture comes to a boil.

In a mixing bowl, combine capers, celery, red onion, lemon and shrimp. Cover with vinegar mixture and olive oil, then cover and refrigerate for at least four hours and up to 48 hours, stirring occasionally. To serve, garnish with dill and parsley. Serve chilled.