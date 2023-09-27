Seasonal Starter

The following is an online extra from our October 2023 issue.

× Expand Photo by Stephanie Ganz

Loaded Sweet Potato Skins

These loaded sweet potato skins are a great choice for a cozy app-inspired dinner, or scale up the recipe and serve them to a crowd on game day.

4 medium sweet potatoes

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon salted butter, softened

1/4 cup heavy cream

Kosher salt and pepper, to taste

1 cup sharp cheddar cheese

4 strips bacon, cooked and crumbled

Sour cream and chopped scallions, for topping

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Wash sweet potatoes, poke a few holes in each with a fork and microwave on high for 5 minutes. Give them a squeeze to see if they’re fully cooked and continue to microwave for 5-minute periods as needed until cooked through.

Once sweet potatoes are cool enough to handle, cut lengthwise down the middle. Scoop out most of the flesh, leaving a thin layer of sweet potato around the edges. Rub the skins all over with olive oil and bake on a parchment-lined baking sheet for about 10 minutes, until they get crispy around the edges.

Meanwhile, combine the sweet potato flesh, butter and heavy cream until smooth. Season with salt and pepper. Evenly distribute the sweet potato mixture among the skins and top with shredded cheese. Return to the oven and bake for 15 minutes. Top with crumbled bacon. Allow to cool slightly before topping with sour cream and chopped scallions.