A Spring Thing

The following is an online extra from our April 2023 issue.

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Lemony Braised Leeks

By John Kincaid, Can Can Brasserie

These beauties don’t need much work to help them shine. Here, fresh spring leeks are seared hard before being braised in white wine and vegetable stock. Add a knob of butter to enrich the braising liquid and a sprinkle of chopped parsley and chives to finish.

4 leeks

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/3 cup dry white wine

1 1/2 cups vegetable stock

Kosher salt and black pepper

2 tablespoons salted butter, room temperature

1 lemon, zested and juiced

2 tablespoons Italian parsley, chopped

1 tablespoon chives, finely chopped

Slice leeks lengthwise down the center and place in a bowl of water, fanning out the rings to allow any soil or sand to float to the bottom of the bowl. Rinse under cold water, checking for lingering sand, and then pat dry with paper towels.

Heat olive oil in a saute pan over medium heat and add leeks, cut side down. Use a spatula to press them down until you hear the leeks sizzle. Continue pressing and sauteing on the cut side for about five minutes, until a deep golden brown color appears. The leeks may begin sticking a bit, but that’s OK.

Deglaze the pan with the white wine, loosening the leeks from the pan. Add vegetable stock and allow to simmer for 10-15 minutes or until the leeks are soft. Flip them over and cook for another minute. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Lower the heat to low and swirl in the butter. Add lemon zest, lemon juice, and more salt and pepper as needed. Remove from heat and plate in a shallow bowl with the braising liquid. Garnish with lemon zest, parsley and chives.