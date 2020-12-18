Ingredient: Parsnip

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

PARSNIP BASICS

Buying: Choose parsnips that are smooth, blemish-free and feel dense for their size. The older and bigger the parsnip, the more likely it is to have a tough, woody core.

Cooking: Like carrots, parsnips are welcome additions to a roasting pan, where their natural sugars can develop. With a flavor similar to sweet potato, they are also perfect for creamy fall soups.

TOTALLY TUBULAR

Obviously related to carrots, and less obviously related to parsley, this tuberous crop possesses an earthy sweetness. Harvest carefully from the garden, as parsnips’ leaves can cause skin irritation. These mineral-rich root vegetables can be stored in the fridge for up to a few weeks.

AROUND RVA

Blue Atlas: Roasted squash and parsnips rest delicately on a bed of slightly smoky mole negro in this vegan dish.

Common House Richmond: Draped in a brandy-infused sweet and sour sauce, grilled parsnips and carrots receive a sprinkle of sesame for the final touch.

Amuse: Parsnips work in harmony with celeriac and carrots in a creamy root vegetable pot pie, topped with flaky puff pastry.

“Parsnips add nutrition to your holiday meal, as they are higher in fiber, vitamin C and other minerals than potatoes.” —Marlin Remick, chef at Parterre

COOK LIKE A LOCAL

Marlin Remick, chef at Parterre (Photo courtesy Parterre)

Simple Parsnip Puree

By Marlin Remick, chef at Parterre

Versatile parsnips are a solution to winter’s dearth of vegetables, says Parterre Chef Marlin Remick. “Parsnips are one of the few vegetables that reach their peak after the first frost of the year,” he adds. Remick’s simple parsnip puree is a blank canvas that allows the bolder flavors of the season to be applied, pairing well with roasted chicken, fish or game.

6-8 large parsnips, peeled and cut into large chunks

1 teaspoon blended oil (or canola)

1 large shallot, finely minced

3 1/2-4 cups heavy whipping cream

1 thyme sprig

White pepper to taste

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Toss parsnips in the canola oil to coat evenly. Sprinkle with salt and pepper, and spread evenly on baking sheet. Roast for approximately 10 minutes or until slightly browned.

In a medium saucepan, place parsnips, minced shallots and thyme sprig, and add heavy whipping cream until all ingredients are covered by a half an inch of liquid. Simmer on medium-low heat until parsnips are extremely tender when pierced with a fork or paring knife, remove thyme sprig.

While still hot, carefully pour contents of the pan into a blender. Puree until completely smooth, taste, and add more salt if desired. Whisk in lemon juice and serve.