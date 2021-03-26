Ingredient: Cilantro

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

CILANTRO BASICS

Buying: Store fresh cilantro in a dry paper towel, wrapped in plastic wrap, in the crisper. Wash just before using. When cilantro starts to fade, whiz it up in a chutney or chimichurri to extend its shelf life.

Cooking: From guac to a bowl of pho, cilantro brings a zippy brightness. While the leaves are ideal for garnish, cilantro stems can also be finely chopped and added to stir-fries, soups and sauces.

ON CILANTRO

This divisive herb may be one of the first to be used in cooking, with a mention in Sanskrit writings that date back to 1500 B.C. Widely employed in Asian, Mexican and Caribbean cuisines, cilantro has an unmistakable citrusy flavor.

AROUND RVA

Desi Street Food: A spicy green chili in a crunchy flour shell, mirchi bhaji is topped with sev, or crunchy noodles, and cilantro.

Saadia’s Juice Box: Designed for hydration, the cilantro-spiked juice Viva Forever makes immortality seem possible.

Peter Chang China Cafe: A paper-thin wrapper stuffed with flounder and the fresh herb, these hot and crispy cilantro fish rolls don't last long.

“Cilantro is not quite a main ingredient, but almost every Thai dish must have it, and it is almost always used fresh.” —Jessy Moonkaew, chef-owner of Patio Thai

COOK LIKE A LOCAL

Cilantro Roasted Chicken Breast With Sour Cilantro Dressing

By Jessy Moonkaew, chef-owner of Patio Thai

Jessy Moonkaew (Photo courtesy Patio Thai)

Patio Thai chef-owner Jessy Moonkaew uses cilantro in her cooking daily, such as in this family recipe passed down from her grandmother. “The bold sour and spicy flavors come from the cilantro-lime sauce,” Moonkaew says. “Many Thai recipes call for [cilantro’s] roots — the roots are crushed for marinated meat. The leaves and stems are cut up for garnish in noodles and spicy salads.”

Ingredients

1 pound chicken breast with skin (2 pieces)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

4 tablespoons butter

Handful of toasted peanuts, chopped

Spicy lime cilantro sauce

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 stalks scallion, chopped

1 teaspoon grated ginger

4 Thai chile peppers, sliced

Handful of chopped cilantro

1 lime, juiced

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon sugar

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

Directions

Preheat oven to 425. Season chicken breasts with salt and pepper. In a saute pan, heat butter over medium heat until melted and sizzling. Add the chicken, skin side down, and cook undisturbed for about five minutes, until the skin begins to brown. Using tongs, flip the chicken, and place the pan in the oven to continue cooking for another 10-15 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through (165 degrees on a meat thermometer).

While the chicken is roasting, mix the ingredients in the spicy lime cilantro sauce and set aside. Garnish the roasted chicken breasts with chopped peanuts and lime cilantro sauce. Serve with steamed rice.